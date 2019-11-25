Dal Dhokli: Simple Recipe To Make This Delicious Gujarati Dish At Home

Gujarati cuisines are tasty and mouth-watering. Some of the Gujarati dishes are sweet, while some are salty and delicious. When it comes to Gujarati dishes, one can never forget about Dal Dhokli. The dish is a perfect delight for everyone's taste buds. Here is a simple recipe for Dal Dhokli, a person must-try at home.

Ingredients

For Dal

One cup of Tuvar Dal

Half teaspoon of Turmeric Powder

One teaspoon of Red Chilli Powder

Salt

Half cup of chopped tomato

Five cups of water

One tablespoon grated jaggery

Three tablespoons of Lemon Juice

Fresh coriander for garnishing

Roasted peanuts for garnishing

For Dhokli

One cup of whole wheat flour

Two tablespoons of besan

One teaspoon of salt

Two teaspoons of vegetable oil

One teaspoon of Ajwain

Half teaspoon of Turmeric Powder

For Tempering

Two tablespoons of Ghee

Quarter teaspoon of Hing

One teaspoon of cumin seeds

One teaspoon of Mustard Seeds

10-12 Curry Leaves

Three to four green chilli slit into half

Instructions

For Dal

Wash the dal first and then put it in a pressure cooker. Add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, salt, tomato and four cups of water along with it. Pressure cook the mixture until it is soft and smooth. Switch off the fire and remove the pressure cooker. Allow the pressure to release. Then add two cups of water, jaggery and lemon juice in the dal and mix it well.

For Dhokli

While making Dhokli, add gram flour, wheat flour, salt, vegetable oil, turmeric powder and ajwain in a bowl and mix. Add little water and mix it well to obtain a soft chapati like dough. Make small balls from the obtained dough. Roll the small balls to make a chapati. Cut the chapati into smaller pieces of any size. Add these pieces in the cooked dal. Cook for ten minutes on medium heat to cook the dough properly.

For Tempering

To temper and make the dish more delicious, heat ghee in a pan. Once the ghee is hot enough, add Hing, mustard seeds and cumin seeds and allow them to heat for a few seconds. Add the curry leaves and green chilli and fry for a few seconds. Pour the tempering mixture over the dal and mix it gently. Your delicious Dal Dhokli is ready.

