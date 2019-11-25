The Debate
Dal Dhokli: Simple Recipe To Make This Delicious Gujarati Dish At Home

Food

Dal Dhokli is simple and easy to make at home. However, many people find it tough to make it. So, here is a simple recipe of Dal Dhokli one must try at home.

Written By Yash Tripathi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dal Dhokli

Gujarati cuisines are tasty and mouth-watering. Some of the Gujarati dishes are sweet, while some are salty and delicious. When it comes to Gujarati dishes, one can never forget about Dal Dhokli. The dish is a perfect delight for everyone's taste buds. Here is a simple recipe for Dal Dhokli, a person must-try at home.

Ingredients

For Dal

  • One cup of Tuvar Dal
  • Half teaspoon of Turmeric Powder
  • One teaspoon of Red Chilli Powder
  • Salt
  • Half cup of chopped tomato
  • Five cups of water
  • One tablespoon grated jaggery
  • Three tablespoons of Lemon Juice
  • Fresh coriander for garnishing
  • Roasted peanuts for garnishing

For Dhokli

  • One cup of whole wheat flour
  • Two tablespoons of besan
  • One teaspoon of salt
  • Two teaspoons of vegetable oil
  • One teaspoon of Ajwain
  • Half teaspoon of Turmeric Powder

For Tempering

  • Two tablespoons of Ghee
  • Quarter teaspoon of Hing
  • One teaspoon of cumin seeds
  • One teaspoon of Mustard Seeds
  • 10-12 Curry Leaves
  • Three to four green chilli slit into half

Instructions

For Dal

Wash the dal first and then put it in a pressure cooker. Add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, salt, tomato and four cups of water along with it. Pressure cook the mixture until it is soft and smooth. Switch off the fire and remove the pressure cooker. Allow the pressure to release. Then add two cups of water, jaggery and lemon juice in the dal and mix it well.

For Dhokli

While making Dhokli, add gram flour, wheat flour, salt, vegetable oil, turmeric powder and ajwain in a bowl and mix. Add little water and mix it well to obtain a soft chapati like dough. Make small balls from the obtained dough. Roll the small balls to make a chapati. Cut the chapati into smaller pieces of any size. Add these pieces in the cooked dal. Cook for ten minutes on medium heat to cook the dough properly.

For Tempering

To temper and make the dish more delicious, heat ghee in a pan. Once the ghee is hot enough, add Hing, mustard seeds and cumin seeds and allow them to heat for a few seconds. Add the curry leaves and green chilli and fry for a few seconds. Pour the tempering mixture over the dal and mix it gently. Your delicious Dal Dhokli is ready.

Published:
