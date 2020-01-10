Gulab Jamun Places In Mumbai That Every Sweet Lover Must Try If They Are Around The City

Gulab Jamuns are one of the best Indian desserts. It is one of the sweets that have fans all around the country. It is basically fried balls which are soaked in sugar water. Some Gulab Jamuns will make you weep with happiness.

Here are a few places in Mumbai that must be tried if you are a fan of the dish.

Best Gulab Jamun in Mumbai

1. Karan Gulab Jamun

Fresh Gulab Jamun in Mumbai can be found at Karan Gulab Jamun. You will be given the option to try out from a variety of these sweets. The Gulab Jamun served here is soft and juicy. It charges around Rs 18 per piece. The shop is placed in Santacruz East.

2. Jhama Sweets

Jhama sweets is one of the most famous places for Gulab Jamun around the city. A number of famous people come in here to have a delicious dish. The outlets of this shop are in various places. Vashi, Navi Mumbai and Chembur has the most famous ones of all. You must try out the options available here.

3. Champaji Gulab Jamun

Champaji Gulab Jamun House is another great place that you must try. You will get one of the best kind of gulab jamuns here. The sweetness is right and it melts in your mouth. The best part is that it is made in pure desi ghee, which gives it a divine taste. The place is in Kalbadevi, Mumbai. It can easily be found as it is around the heart of the city.

Read Lohri 2020: Celebrate The Harvest Festival By Gorging On These Traditional Sweets

Also read Sweets Vs Desserts: Here's How The Two Are Different From Each Other

4. Honey Gulab Jamun

Honey Gulab Jamun and Sweets is basically a restaurant. You will get well-made gulab jamuns in this shop. You also have a variety of namkeens available if you get tired of the sweetness. The place is at the Western side of Dombivli. It is not tough to find but is in the outskirts of the city. Trains are available to Dombivli from anywhere in the city.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

Read Different Jalebi Type Sweets To Know About That Will Make You Crave Desserts Instantly

Also read Carb Free Sweets: Check Out The Best Places In Mumbai To Find Them