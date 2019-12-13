Gulab Jamun Pav: This Dish Turns Out To Be Every Foodie's Worst Nightmare

After a restaurant in Pakistan came up with gulab jamun pizza, a new fusion dish Gulab Jamun pav has taken the internet by storm. Vada Pav is a fast food dish that is liked by people all over India, especially in Maharashtra. Since the pav is served with a spicy deep-fried vada and gulab jamun is a dessert, people are confused whether the fusion finger food has a sweet or a savoury taste.

'Don't spoil vadapav'

The latest addition in the food market prompted a few people to share their thoughts on how they felt about the dish. One person said that vada pav should not be spoiled for people.

Another person went on to write a short song on Gulabjamun pav, taking lines from a popular Bollywood song.

Someone posted a funny GIF not supporting the fusion food.

A Twitterati had a difference of opinion and said that he would be trying out gulab jamun pav.

This isn't a bad combo actually! Would love to try this sometime! 😁 — Gaurav Bhanderi (@Patel_GP) December 10, 2019

Gulab Jamun pizza

A restaurant in Pakistan came up with the innovative idea of gulab jamun over a pizza. A Pakistani digital news platform shared a picture of the pizza which took the internet by storm. It had juicy gulab jamuns placed on a bed of what appears to be a sweet bread and dry fruits. The picture triggered several heated online discussions over food. Is it innovative, or it's gross, they ask. While some are ready to give it a try, others are disgusted by the idea.

A person said "I admit I've made a Gulab Jamun Cheesecake but my next mission is to make this...Gulab Jamun Pizza". Someone said "This is an insult to both Gulaab Jamun and Pizza. Its Gulab Jamun Pizza in market now".

Gulab Jamun sabzi

In another bizarre incident, gulab jamun ki sabzi went viral on the internet. A man had posted a picture of a dish-tag with the same name that was being served at a party. One person said "Every day, I lose my faith in humanity a little more" whereas someone else said "RIP Gulab Jamun".

