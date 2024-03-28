×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 22:19 IST

Health Benefits Of Including Earl Grey Tea To Your Diet

Consuming Earl Grey Tea on a regular basis can boost your cognitive abilities, reduce chances of stroke and help in managing your body weight.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Earl Grey tea
Earl Grey tea | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Countless individuals seek solace in the comforting embrace of their morning beverage. Among the myriad of choices, Earl Grey tea stands out as a timeless classic. This distinguished brew, with its origins traced back to Southeast Asia before becoming a staple in British tea culture, marries the robust flavours of black tea with the aromatic essence of the citrus bergamia tree. Here are six compelling reasons why making Earl Grey tea a daily habit could be the wellness boost you've been searching for.

Boosting cognitive ability 

Earl Grey emerges as a formidable ally against the dreaded afternoon slump, courtesy of its black tea base. Rich in L-theanine, an amino acid acclaimed for enhancing focus and mental clarity, this brew combats brain fog effectively. Research published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition underscores the cognitive benefits of tea, suggesting that Earl Grey could be a valuable pick-me-up.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Promoting heart health

A research from the University of Calabria sheds light on Earl Grey's capacity to support heart health. Though preliminary and conducted on animal models, findings suggest that bergamot extract, a crucial ingredient in Earl Grey, might play a role in managing cholesterol levels. By potentially lowering LDL cholesterol, augmenting HDL cholesterol, and reducing blood pressure, it holds promise in warding off heart disease.

Aiding weight management

Earl Grey tea positions itself as an ally in the pursuit of healthy weight management. Its blend of polyphenols and the metabolic benefits of citrus enhance fat metabolism and combat oxidative stress, making it an attractive option for those looking to maintain a healthy weight.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Reducing stroke risk

The health benefits of black tea extend to stroke prevention, with studies linking its long-term consumption to better blood pressure regulation and a decreased likelihood of stroke-related complications.

 

Offering anticancer properties

The antioxidant-rich composition of Earl Grey, coupled with the unique properties of bergamot, indicates a potential role in cancer prevention. Research from the University of Messina points to bergamot juice's ability to thwart the proliferation of cancer cells, highlighting its anticancer promise.

Published March 28th, 2024 at 22:19 IST

