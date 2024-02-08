Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 08:56 IST

What is black tea? Know its benefits

Black tea is produced from the leaves of the camellia sinensis plant. Here are its health benefits.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
What is black tea? Know its benefits | Image:Unsplash
Black tea is the most common variety of tea which is very easily accessible. Not many know but it is one of the most consumed tea in the world. It is produced from the leaves of the camellia sinensis plant. 

It is also very easy to make. To prepare black tea, boil a cup of water in a saucepan. Once the water is hot and boiling, add the tea powder, cover it with a lid and let it rest for 3-4 minutes. This lets the flavour sit in and makes your tea more strong. 

Black tea is accompanied by a couple of health benefits. It is used to treat headaches. It also helps in maintaining blood pressure. Drinking black tea regularly helps people with type 2 diabetes as it enhances blood sugar regulation.

File photo of black tea | Image: Unsplash 

Here is why you should include black tea in your daily diet.

Reduces risk of cancer 

According to many reports, black tea contains polyphenols that may help increase cancer cell death. It also helps in decreasing the growth of certain cancers in your body. However, it is important to note that this beverage won’t make your cancer go away but it could help slow the growth of cancer cells and lower the chance of developing some cancers. 

Improves gut health 

Polyphenols and antibacterial compounds present in black tea help in boosting immunity and digestive health.

File photo of black tea | Image: Unsplash 

Improves focus 

Black tea contains caffeine, along with an amino acid called L-theanine. This combination helps in enhancing alertness and focus. One study examined how drinking black tea affects cognitive performance compared to drinking water. People who drank black tea performed better in executive function and many memory tasks.

Regulates heart health 

Theaflavins in black tea help in lowering blood cholesterol levels. The antioxidants flavonoids also lower the chance of developing heart disease. According to studies, drinking tea regularly can decrease blood pressure and your chance of suffering a significant cardiovascular event.

Published January 10th, 2024 at 08:56 IST

