Health: Spices To Consumes To Keep Diseases Away From Your Heart

The main causes of diseases are diet, lifestyle and other environmental factors. To keep diseases away, it is thus important to include spices in your diet as these are packed with healing agents. Here are five spices which should be consumed on a regular basis for a healthy heart.

Five spices to consume for a healthy heart

Ginger

Gingers reduce the risk of heart attack, as studied in a theory. Researchers have even concluded that ginger may be useful as a cholesterol-lowering, anti-inflammatory blood thinner. The University of Maryland and Medical centre has even suggested that ginger lowers cholesterol and prevents blood from clotting. Ginger can also calm pregnancy-related nausea and reduce tummy upset after surgery.

Cinnamon

Heart disease is one of the world’s most common reason for premature death. Cinnamon is known to reduce the risk of heart disease and increase good cholesterol levels. It is also known to reduce blood pressure. Cinnamon also helps in lowering the blood sugar level and is important for people suffering from diabetes to consume.

Garlic

For someone who suffers from heart disease is suggested to consume garlic. This benefits the person by improving their cholesterol level which may lower the risk of heart disease. Garlic reduces LDL cholesterol in those who suffer from high cholesterol. Intake of garlic can keep blood vessels flexible, especially in women.

Cayenne Pepper

Pepper is full of lycopene, especially found in red peppers. They are also a good source of cholesterol-lowering soluble fibre and contain powerful antioxidant vitamins A and C which help in keeping the heart-healthy. Cayenne peppers can also relieve internal pain, ulcers.

Turmeric

Turmeric is filled with a compound called curcumin which is one of the main ingredients among spices. Inflammation is a strong component in many heart conditions and turmeric works as an anti-inflammatory which improves the condition of the heart. Curcumin reduces inflammation in the brain which has been linked to Alzheimer’s disease and depression.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.