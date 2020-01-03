Healthy Alternatives To Soy Milk You Need To Know And Include In Your Diet

While milk may be a good source of calcium and protein for vegetarians, many people are going vegan and dairy-free or reducing their consumption of dairy due to food allergies, in an effort to reduce fat and cholesterol intake, or just to take advantage of the many health benefits of soy. Soy milk is healthy and easy to find and use. According to a health and lifestyle daily, soy milk has almost as much protein as dairy milk. It also has less fat, no cholesterol, and, since most soy milk is fortified, it is a comparable source of calcium. Vegans should make sure to find a brand that is fortified with Vitamin B12. Soy milk is an excellent dairy substitute for vegan baking or for kids. However, in cases where usage of soy milk isn’t possible, here are other alternatives for milk that vegans can consume-

Also Read | Study Shows Children Allergic To Cow's Milk Don't Reach Full Growth Potential

Alternatives to soy milk

Rice Milk

Rice milk is not as thick as soy or dairy milk, but has almost all of the components of soy milk and has a somewhat translucent consistency. However, as it is slightly sweet, rice milk works well as a vegan milk substitute in dessert recipes and is less suited for savoury or salty dishes, such as vegan mashed potatoes. But, compared to soy and almond milk, rice milk has less protein. Many prefer using rice milk as a vegan milk substitute in their morning cereal.

Also Read | Mumbai: Best Milkshake Spots In The City That Are A Must-visit To Beat The Heat

Almond Milk and Other Nut Milk

Vegan milk substitutes made from almonds or other nuts, such as cashew milk have a creamy consistency similar to thick soy milk. They also possess a nutty taste that is perfect for making vegan fruit smoothies or other creamy drinks and desserts, though they don't taste much like dairy milk, and are best in non-savoury dishes. Be sure to shake your almond milk well before using. If you can't find almond milk at your grocery store, you can even try making homemade almond milk or cashew milk.

Also Read | Miley Cyrus' '10 Years In 10 Minutes' Video Has THIS Special Feature

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Starrer 'Street Dancer 3D' To Have A Possible Fourth Installment?