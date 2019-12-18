Shraddha Kapoor Starrer 'Street Dancer 3D' To Have A Possible Fourth Installment?

After a long wait, the makers of Street Dancer 3D, have finally released the trailer of the film. The trailer received many positive comments from the audience. Some people also expressed their excitement for the movie to see Varun and Shraddha together again after ABCD 2. Directed by Remo D'Souza the movie seems to be a complete entertainer for the dance lovers. During the trailer launch, the director of the film made an important announcement about the film.

This is what Remo D'Souza revealed

The movie, apart from Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, also features Nora Fatehi and Prabhu Deva in the pivotal roles. The movie also stars Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande, Shakti Mohan, Salman Yusuff Khan and Raghav Juyal who are known to be the fantastic dancers. After the trailer launch, during a media interaction, Remo D'Souza revealed that after ABCD and ABCD 2, Street Dancer 3D was stuck for the longest time. He also expressed his excitement as the film is finally all set to hit the screens. Remo also revealed that there could be a possible fourth instalment to the movie. Remo also spoke about the trailer and also repeated Varun's dialogue from the trailer "India aur Pakistan, chahe crciket mein mile ya dance battle mein, maza toh aaega"

The announcement regarding the possible fourth instalment of the movie has got all the Varun and Shraddha's fans excited. The fans are also excited to know who all would be starring in the movie. Meanwhile, the fans are excited for the release of Street Dancer 3D which is all set to hit the silver screens on January 24 next year.

Watch the trailer of 'Street Dancer 3D' here,

