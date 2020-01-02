Miley Cyrus' '10 Years In 10 Minutes' Video Has THIS Special Feature

On New Year's Day, Miley Cyrus took to her social media to share a glimpse of her decade. The Wrecking Ball singer wanted her fans to have a look at her 10 years in this ten-minute video. The video started with a scene from her series Hannah Montana where she removed the iconic blonde wig and switched to her real identity. This showed her transformation from a Disney star to the cultural icon that she is believed to be.

Many fans were heartbroken to hear the news of Miley's and Liam's divorce. It is not only because of their decade long love story but also because the people expected their marriage to last. The duo announced their divorce after just eight months as a married couple in August.

In the video, the one thing that caught everyone's attention was Liam Hemsworth. In the first 10 seconds of the video, Liam Hemsworth makes his appearance through a scene from the film The Last Song. The movie is where Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth first met. The video goes on with showcasing the many milestones that Miley has achieved through the decade. The clip also includes her performance with Madonna, Billy Joel, Elton John and Dolly Parton. The video also featured Miley giving her passionate speeches. In the end, the video ultimately returns to the topic of Liam Hemsworth.

The 27-year-old singer ended her video by showing a news report of the two agreeing to get married after their 10-year-on and off relationship. A few seconds later the video shows the reports of the two of them separating. Many fans were commenting on the video. Some chose to appreciate Miley's journey while some of her fans also expressed their views on Miley's and Liam's sad divorce.

Watch the video here

10 Years in 10 minutes #NewYearStartsNow https://t.co/2Co0qqeFtY — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 1, 2020

