Chicken Garlic Frankie Recipe That Is Perfect To Suit Your Food Cravings

The wraps made from whole wheat flour or sometimes with all-purpose flour with fillings of various ingredients are quite popular among kids and youth. The filling of a Frankie could be altered with different sauces, vegetables and more. To make its taste better, one can add chicken to it too and enjoy Chicken Frankies. The roll is easily available at roadside stalls or in restaurants, but one can prepare such dishes at home easily. Here is a quick recipe of Chicken Garlic Frankie that one can try at home to suit their cravings:

Ingredients of Chicken Garlic Frankie

Chicken Boneless

Edible Oil- 3 Tablespoon

1 Onion

2 Tomato

1 Teaspoon of Garlic Paste

1 Teaspoon of Ginger Paste

Half Teaspoon of Cumin Powder

1 Teaspoon of Red Chili Powder

Half Teaspoon of Turmeric Powder

Half Teaspoon of Chaat Masala

Half Teaspoon of Garam Masala

Two and a half cups of Maida (All Purpose Flour)

Salt - To Taste

An Egg (Whisked)

Also Read | Easy Frankie recipe that you can try at home for dinner

Instructions on how to make Chicken Garlic Frankie

Step 1

For making the dough for parathas, start with taking a bowl and mix salt with one tablespoon of oil to the all-purpose flour. Make the dough adding required water. Make small thin parathas and cook them half on Tawa.

Step 2

Slice the onion and add vinegar to it. Keep it aside. Heat two tablespoons of oil in a pan and add onion to it. Cook for two minutes and add the fresh ginger and garlic paste to it. Now add tomato puree and cook for 10 minutes.

Step 3

Add cumin powder with red chilli powder, turmeric powder in the mixture. Blend well and add the boneless chicken to it. Add Garam Masala with Chat masala, salt to it and mix it well.

Also Read | 3 best Frankie places in Mumbai that you must check out right away

Step 4

Add one cup of water to it and cook until the chicken is tender and oil starts to float. Add chopped fresh Coriander leaves to it and keep it aside.

Step 5

For final wrapping and stuffing, take a small fry pan. Add a quarter teaspoon of oil and put the half-cooked Parathas. Fry on one side and change the sides in intervals until the other side gets cooked. Take a whisked egg and apply half teaspoon of whisked on the upper side. Turn the side and cook the other side for two minutes.

Also Read | Frankie places in Mumbai that are a must-visit for every foodie

Step 6

Add the chicken mixture to the egged side and sprinkle sliced onions over it. Take a pinch of chat masala and sprinkle over the onions.

Step 7

Wrap/roll the parathas and cook for one minute. The delicious Chicken Garlic Frankie is ready to serve. Add mayonaisse and soya sauce for better taste.

Also Read | Mongolian Chicken recipe: Try this mouth-watering & spicy Chinese recipe at home