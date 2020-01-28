The Debate
Veg Seekh Kebab Recipe For People Who Want To Try Mughalai Food

Food

Veg Seekh Kebab recipe may seem difficult but it is very easy and can be made quickly. Read more to know how to make delicious kebabs for vegetarians.

Written By Yash Tripathi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Veg Seekh kebab

If you are a foodie and have a penchant for kebabs, then there are several delicious kebabs from Mughalai cuisine which can be added to your platter. One such kebab type is Veg Seekh Kebab. Veg Seekh Kebab is amongst the top appealing and heartwarming dishes that has a perfect blend of potatoes and spices. Here is how a person can prepare Veg Seekh Kebab easily at home-

Ingredients to prepare Veg Seekh Kebab

  • 2 teaspoons of oil
  • ½ teaspoons of jeera/cumin seeds
  • ¼ cup onion, finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon of ginger-garlic paste
  • 1 green chilli, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons of besan/gram flour
  • 1 cup cabbage, thinly shredded
  • 1 carrot, grated
  • half cup of peas
  • Half cup of beans, finely chopped
  • fistful of coriander leaves
  • few mint leaves/pudina
  • 3 tablespoons of cashews, chopped
  • 2 medium-sized potato, pressure cooked for 2 whistles
  • 1 teaspoon of Kashmiri red chilli powder
  • Half teaspoon of turmeric
  • 1 teaspoon of coriander powder
  • Quarter teaspoon of cumin powder
  • Half teaspoon of garam masala powder
  • salt to taste
  • Quarter teaspoon of pepper, crushed
  • One tablespoon of lemon juice
  • Quarter cup of bread crumbs
  • 3 teaspoons of oil, for roasting
  • pinch of chaat masala

Instructions on how to make Veg Seekh Kebab

Step One:

Start preparing the veg seekh kebab by heating Kadai and add oil and saute jeera in it. Then, add onions with ginger-garlic paste and green chilli. Saute the mixture properly. 

Step Two:

Add gram flour and roast the mixture for two minutes. Now, add mix-vegetables. Allow the mixture to cook. Transfer to the food processor, after adding coriander leaves with mint leaves and chopped cashews. Blend them coarsely and put them into a mixing bowl.

Step Three:

Add boiled potatoes with spices, salt and lemon juice. Then, add bread crumbs and mix them well. Make a ball and insert it into a skewer and shape it.

Step Four:

Roast the kebabs on hot Tawa greased with oil. Keep turning the sides to make sure all sides are roasted evenly. Finally, serve veg seek kebab along with shredded cabbage, onion rings and lime wedges.

Published:
