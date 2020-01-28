Veg Seekh Kebab Recipe For People Who Want To Try Mughalai Food

If you are a foodie and have a penchant for kebabs, then there are several delicious kebabs from Mughalai cuisine which can be added to your platter. One such kebab type is Veg Seekh Kebab. Veg Seekh Kebab is amongst the top appealing and heartwarming dishes that has a perfect blend of potatoes and spices. Here is how a person can prepare Veg Seekh Kebab easily at home-

Ingredients to prepare Veg Seekh Kebab

2 teaspoons of oil

½ teaspoons of jeera/cumin seeds

¼ cup onion, finely chopped

1 teaspoon of ginger-garlic paste

1 green chilli, finely chopped

2 tablespoons of besan/gram flour

1 cup cabbage, thinly shredded

1 carrot, grated

half cup of peas

Half cup of beans, finely chopped

fistful of coriander leaves

few mint leaves/pudina

3 tablespoons of cashews, chopped

2 medium-sized potato, pressure cooked for 2 whistles

1 teaspoon of Kashmiri red chilli powder

Half teaspoon of turmeric

1 teaspoon of coriander powder

Quarter teaspoon of cumin powder

Half teaspoon of garam masala powder

salt to taste

Quarter teaspoon of pepper, crushed

One tablespoon of lemon juice

Quarter cup of bread crumbs

3 teaspoons of oil, for roasting

pinch of chaat masala

Also Read | Almond Strawberry Cream recipe for all dessert lovers to try

Instructions on how to make Veg Seekh Kebab

Step One:

Start preparing the veg seekh kebab by heating Kadai and add oil and saute jeera in it. Then, add onions with ginger-garlic paste and green chilli. Saute the mixture properly.

Step Two:

Add gram flour and roast the mixture for two minutes. Now, add mix-vegetables. Allow the mixture to cook. Transfer to the food processor, after adding coriander leaves with mint leaves and chopped cashews. Blend them coarsely and put them into a mixing bowl.

Also Read | Dark Fantasy cake recipe to bake at home for your weekend brunch

Step Three:

Add boiled potatoes with spices, salt and lemon juice. Then, add bread crumbs and mix them well. Make a ball and insert it into a skewer and shape it.

Step Four:

Roast the kebabs on hot Tawa greased with oil. Keep turning the sides to make sure all sides are roasted evenly. Finally, serve veg seek kebab along with shredded cabbage, onion rings and lime wedges.

Also Read | Nachos recipe in three quick steps that you can make within 10 minutes

Also Read | Peanut Butter Cookies Recipe to try at home for baking delightful evening snacks