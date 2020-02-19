Breakfast Ideas For Kids: Healthy Recipes That Involve Dalia

Dalia is considered to be one of the simplest and healthy food items for people of all age groups. It is low in fat and cholesterol but rich in iron and fibre. Dalia contains the outer wheat bran, which makes it an excellent source of dietary fibre. It also contains various essential vitamins. Here are a few ways in which dalia can be incorporated into your breakfast.

Dalia porridge

Wheat porridge is a classic favourite dish amongst parents as it can be given to babies or infants. In addition to its many nutritious qualities, it is also an organic product and is easy to digest. Eating a bowl of dalia porridge twice or thrice a week is helpful in maintaining a healthy weight. The dish is loaded with fibre which keeps one satiated for a long time and thus helps in weight loss.

Dalia Khichdi

Dalia khichdi is commonly served to kids. One of the benefits of dalia khichdi is that it is organic. The dish contains complex carbohydrates and is considered low in glycemic index too. This ensures a steady release of glucose in the blood, which helps in balancing blood sugar.

Dalia upma

One usually prepare upma from suji or rawa. But instead of rawa, you can also use dalia to make it more healthy. The dish is a natural source of B-vitamins, minerals, fibre, and protein and is much healthier than packaged foods as it has no preservatives. This dish has a lot of health benefits for kids. It is easily digestible and, due to its rich fibre content, also improves digestion and prevents constipation.

