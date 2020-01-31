Koli Community In Maharashtra: Must-try Dishes Along With Places To Sample Them

Koli is a fishing community in Maharashtra and the Kolis are known to be the original inhabitants of Mumbai. This seafaring community is well-known for its folk dance and fun-loving nature. Their meals are mainly focused on fresh catch from the sea. So, if you plan to get a taste of their cuisine but do not know what to opt for, we have compiled a list of some of the best Koli dishes and some places in Mumbai where you can sample them.

Lobster curry

Lobster curry is cooked with various roasted spices, a special Koli masala and coconut milk for the base of the curry. Joints like Mahesh Lunch Home are the best places to visit for some delicious Koli food.

Pomfret curry

An authentic pomfret curry is mildly flavoured and is known for its simplicity. You can try this delicious dish at various places in Mumbai, with Gajalee in Ville Parle being considered as one of the best places.

Rice bhakris

Rice bhakri is a typical Maharashtrian flatbread made with rice flour. You can enjoy bhakris with dry masala or curry masala dishes. These bhakris are readily available at places that serve Koli, Konkani, and Malvani dishes.

Tisrya Masala

Tisrya masala is a dish that is made of clams, roasted spices and coconut. Versova Koliwada is one of the famous Koli places in Mumbai. It is a paradise for seafood lovers and for those who like their food spicy. Head over to Versova as there are various joints where you can sample this dish, along with an exciting variety of other seafood preparations. However, Dine with Koli is considered to be the most famous place.

Sol kadhi

Sol kadhi is a refreshing drink made from coconut milk, kokum and very little chilli garlic paste. This pink coloured drink is said to aid digestion and tastes delicious. For people who want to try this drink, any restaurant that serves authentic Koli, Malvani and Konkani dishes also offers sol kadhi on its menu. Places like Purepur Kolhapur restaurant and Mahesh Lunch Home are highly recommended.

