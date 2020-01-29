The Debate
Best Lebanese Dishes That You Must Try At Least Once In Your Life

Food

Lebanese dishes are widely popular across the globe. Their desserts are scrumptious and loved by foodies. Here are the top 3 Lebanese dishes you must try.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lebanese dishes

Whether you are planning to visit Lebanon or not, you must try its dishes. Lebanese dishes are widely popular across the globe. Without any further ado, we have listed down the most scrumptious Lebanese dishes you must try at least once in your lifetime. 

1. Baklava

This drool-worthy dessert will make you fall in love with it at first bite. Usually, it is made during special occasions and family events. However, you can savour Baklava in an authentic Lebanese restaurant on a regular day. This delicious dish is actually thin layers of filo dough, chopped nuts, and sugar syrup. Baklava is a perfect combination of syrup which is locked in flaky layers with chunky dry fruits. Moreover, this dessert has many variations depending upon flavours, choice and method of preparation. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hafız Mustafa 1864 (@hafizmustafa1864) on

2. Kanafeh


This pastry is one of the most loved Lebanese desserts. Kanafeh also uses filo dough and cheese. This blissful dessert is prepared with orange blossom, sugar, and butter. Kanafeh has mixed flavours. Therefore, it is interesting to have a confusing flavour, which makes it different from others. 

A post shared by Best istanbul Restaurant 🧿 (@bestistofficial) on

3. Maamoul


This Lebanese cookie is generally prepared during festivals and religious occasions. Maamoul is loaded with the stuffing of dry fruits and nuts. It makes it evident that chunky nuts are an important ingredient in Lebanese desserts. Maamoul can be served in numerous flavours including rose water. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soy Dalal | Recetariodedul.com (@dalalhalabi) on

Published:
