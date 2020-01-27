Healthy Peanut Butter Dishes To Try If You're Bored Of Regular 'bread And Peanut-butter'

When you have nothing to munch or bored with those daily snacks, you can try the peanut butter recipes mentioned below. Dishes like peanut butter cookies, smoothies or ganache are healthier options to cure your hunger pangs. In fact, many people keep a jar of peanut butter in their kitchen to just use it whenever they feel hungry.

Also read | Peanut Butter Cookies Recipe To Try At Home For Baking Delightful Evening Snacks

Healthy Peanut Butter dishes to include in your diet

Peanut Butter Biscuit

You can try these unique and crispy biscuits as a healthier option to bread and peanut butter slice. These crispy peanut butter biscuits are a welcome change than your regular biscuits. Peanut butter biscuits can be the perfect and best combination with your morning and evening cup.

Image courtesy: @thelawyerinthekitchen

Also read | Peanut Butter: Benefits And Facts About The Tasty Food Item

Peanut Butter Cupcakes

Peanut butter cupcakes can bring to you tempting flavors of chocolate and peanut butter, both. You can try to make these drool-worthy cupcakes at home to replace your regular peanut butter slices. Healthy cupcakes are just perfect for any occasion to much on.

Image courtesy: @olivia.salama.bakes

Peanut Butter Smoothie

Take some soft bananas, milk, and peanut butter. Mix all of them and make a luscious peanut butter smoothie. You can get a tasty and contrasting flavor of nuts from peanut butter and sweetness of bananas, which will make the smoothie more healthy. Try these smoothies if you are bored of having sliced bread with peanut butter every day.

Image courtesy: @ducklet1

Also read | Weight Loss: Peanut Butter For Losing Weight

Milk Chocolate and Peanut Butter Ganache

You can make this tasty and unique dessert for a party or any occasion you wish for. Milk chocolate and peanut butter can make a great combination and will surely tantalize your taste buds. You can have a Milk chocolate and peanut butter ganache along with chocolate crumble and some meringue and black currant sorbet for a fulfilling breakfast.

Image courtesy: forkingaroundsydney2000

Also read | Here's A Quick Recipe For Theatre-style Butter Popcorn To Munch At Home