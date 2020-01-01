The Debate
Here's A Quick Recipe For Theatre-style Butter Popcorn To Munch At Home

Food

Butter popcorn is a perfect substitute to binge-eating fast food. As quickly as you finish it, you can prepare it too. Here's the recipe for butter popcorn.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
butter popcorn

We always crave for buttery and crunchy popcorn while at the movies. Combined with a cold drink, popcorn accentuates the experience of the movie-watching. We have shared the recipe of theatre-style butter popcorn to much at home while binge-watching web series. 

Also read: Chocolate Cake Pops Recipe To End Year On A Sweet And Delicious Note

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons of coconut oil
  • One and a half cup of popcorn kernels
  • A One-by-fourth cup or four tablespoons of clarified butter or ghee, melted
  • A one by fourth teaspoons of finely ground kosher salt or table salt

Equipment to prepare butter popcorn

  • A tiny bowl
  • One Tea towel
  • A 7 to 9-quart stockpot with lid
  • Measuring cups and spoons

Also read: Doughnut Recipe To Prepare This Scrumptious Delicacy Effortlessly At Home

A step by step method to prepare Desi theatre-style butter popcorn

  1. Grab the stockpot and put it on the stove. Add coconut oil in it and heat it on medium flame.
  2. When the oil is heated add three kernels of popcorn and wait until they pop. This will help you to be sure whether the warmth of oil is enough to make the popcorns pop.
  3. After the tester kernels start to pop, you can pour all the remaining kernels in it. Make sure they cover the bottom of the pot in a single layer and are not overlapping. In between, swirl the pan so that kernels get coated in the aromatic coconut oil.
  4. Cover the pot and lower the flame. Pick up the pan and shake it gently when kernels are popping. Slowly you will notice that the popcorns have started to pop after longer gaps. After three minutes, remove the pot from the stove. Continue shaking it gently for a while. After thirty seconds or when the popping completely stops, let it stay.
  5. To accentuate the flavour, pour clarified butter (ghee) or just butter over the popcorn. Shake the prepared popcorns well for them to mix evenly, after covering it back. Now, sprinkle salt as per your taste and shake it again. Serve the delicious butter popcorn.

Hot tip: You can also store the prepare butter popcorn in an air-tight container to consume it later on. If you keep it outside, it might become stale and softer. Make sure that you consume the stored butter popcorn in a day or two, to savour the fresh flavour in it.

Also read: Here's A Quick Butter Chicken Lasagna Recipe You Must Check Out

Also read: Here's A Quick Paneer Roll Recipe For A 'Masaledaar' On-the-go Snack

Published:
