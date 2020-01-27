Peanut Butter Cookies Recipe To Try At Home For Baking Delightful Evening Snacks

Peanut butter cookies are so yummy that no one can resist not eating them when offered.These easy to make and baked peanut butter cookies are rich and flavoured cookies with some fresh ingredients. Trying this easy and crispy cookie recipe at home will surely give you an amazing experience.
Prepared with a good amount of peanut butter along with extensive dark chocolate, these cookies are just the best dessert to have. These special peanut butter cookies recipe is made from wheat flour rather than Maida. Not only are these cookies tasty but they are also healthy. The below-mentioned peanut butter cookies recipe will definitely be a delight for kids as well as adults. Have a look-
Other details of the Peanut Butter Cookies recipe:
- Cuisine: Indian, Breakfast
- Course: Breakfast or Evening snacks
- Preparation time: 15 minutes
- Cooking time: 25 minutes
- Total time: 40 minutes
- Serving: 15 people
Ingredients of this Peanut Butter Cookies recipe:
- 225 grams Butter
- 225 grams’ Peanut butter
- 225 grams Castor sugar
- 170 grams of Brown sugar
- 2 Eggs
- 10 ml Vanilla essence
- 370 grams of Wheat flour
- 15 grams of Baking powder
- 15 grams Dark chocolate slabs
- 115 grams of Peanuts
- For garnishing use Sesame seeds
- Round mould
Instructions of this Peanut Butter Cookies recipe:
- Take some Cream butter, peanut butter and both the sugars in a mixing bowl.
- Add the eggs slowly in the vanilla essence.
- Also, add in some whole wheat flour and baking powder.
- Roll into a cookie shape mould and place it on the baking tray to prepare the proper peanut butter cookies recipe.
- Bake the crispy peanut butter cookies at 170 C until done.
- Serve the peanut butter cookies with a cup of hot tea or coffee.
