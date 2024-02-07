Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 13:44 IST

Healthy Salads That Can Be Your Go To Dinner Choice For A Light And Refreshing Meal

These healthy salads offer a variety of flavours, textures, and nutrients to keep your dinner light, refreshing, and satisfying.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Salad for dinner
Salad for dinner | Image:Unsplash
Creating a light and refreshing dinner doesn't mean sacrificing flavour or nutritional value. Salads offer a perfect solution for a wholesome, satisfying, and health-packed meal. Here are some healthy salad ideas to elevate your dinner and keep you feeling light and energised.

Quinoa and veggie delight

Start with a base of cooked quinoa, a protein-packed grain, and add a colorful array of vegetables such as cherry tomatoes, cucumber, bell peppers, and avocado. Toss with a lemon vinaigrette for a refreshing zing and sprinkle with fresh herbs like cilantro or mint.

Mediterranean chickpea salad

Combine chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, and canned olives. Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar, then sprinkle feta cheese on top. This mediterranean-inspired salad is rich in fibre and healthy fats.

Spinach and strawberry bliss

Mix fresh spinach leaves with sliced strawberries, crumbled feta cheese, and walnuts for some crunch. Top it off with a light balsamic vinaigrette for a delightful combination of sweet and savoury flavours.

Grilled chicken caesar salad

Create a classic caesar salad by combining crisp romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, cherry tomatoes, and whole-grain croutons. Dress it with a light caesar dressing for a protein-packed, satisfying dinner.

Continental quinoa salad

Cooked quinoa serves as the base for this salad, complemented by shredded cabbage, edamame, shredded carrots, and sliced bell peppers. Toss with a sesame-ginger dressing for an Asian-inspired flavour profile.

Caprese salad with a twist

Put a spin on the traditional caprese salad by adding sliced avocado and drizzling it with a balsamic glaze. The combination of fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, and avocado creates a light yet satisfying dish.

Southwest black bean salad

Create a southwest-inspired salad by combining black beans, corn, cherry tomatoes, bell pepper, and freshly chopped onion. Toss with a cilantro-lime dressing for a burst of flavour and a nutrient-packed meal.

Published February 5th, 2024 at 13:44 IST

