World Heart Day: Here's A List Of Foods To Keep Your Heart Healthy And Happy

World Heart Day is dedicated to taking care of the heart, one of the most vital organs of the body. This day is commemorated to spread awareness about cardiovascular diseases and what precautions can be taken to prevent them. According to the World Heart Federation, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is the leading cause of death among people all over the world.

World Health Organisation’s (WHO) reports say that 17.9 million people die each year due to CVDs. This number accounts for 31 per cent of total deaths. According to the World Heart Federation, some of the common causes of CVDs are tobacco use, sedentary lifestyle, alcohol consumption and unhealthy diet. Hypertension and diabetes are also causes of CVDs. Having healthy diet is an important part of keeping the heart healthy, and here are foods that one can have to stay fitter.

Here’s a lit of food items that will keep the heart healthy:

1. Broccoli

Broccoli is a rich source of Vitamin C which is needed for fighting germs and diseases. This green vegetable is also full of fibre that breaks down bad cholesterol and flushes it out of the body. According to Healthline.com, consuming steamed broccoli is the best way to have it. It is also rich in omega 3 fatty acids which are anti-inflammatory.

2. Flaxseeds

According to Healthline.com, flaxseeds are a very good alternative for those who don’t eat fish. Flaxseeds are loaded with omega 3 fatty acids, lignans, fibre and Vitamin B12. They also help lower blood pressure and cut down risk factors that cause heart attacks.

3. Blueberries

According to Healthline.com, blueberries are full of nutrients that are essential in keeping the heart-healthy. They are an important source of antioxidants which prevent inflammation that causes heart diseases.

4. Walnuts

According to Webmd.com, walnuts are only assumed to boost the functioning of the brain. But few people know that walnuts also are heart-healthy food item. They prevent the inflammation of arteries. They are also a rich source of monounsaturated fats which keep the bad cholesterol in control.

5. Dark chocolates

According to Medicalnewstoday.com, dark chocolates have are antioxidants like flavonoids that sustain our heart. According to heart.org.com, consuming cocoa and dark chocolate leads to a reduction of bad LDL cholesterol, in turn boosting heart health. The bitterness of the dark chocolate because of more cocoa content boosts the functioning of the heart.

6. Oranges

According to Webmd.com, oranges are a vital source of Vitamin C which is an immunity booster. It contains potassium which helps maintain blood pressure. It also contains fibre that helps cut down cholesterol.

7. Tomatoes

According to Medicalnewstoday.com, tomatoes are helpful in not only flushing out kidney stones from the body but also help balance potassium levels. Additionally, they also contain vitamin C which helps strengthen the immunity. Lycopene in tomatoes helps fight the bad cholesterol and helps the heart pump blood without obstructions.

8. Avocados

According to Healthline.com, avocados are a rich source of monosaturated fats. They are also full of potassium which helps maintain the blood pressure. Avocados cut down the risks of stroke as well.

