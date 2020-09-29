World Heart Day 2020 will be celebrated on September 29, 2020, all over the world. The day is celebrated every year on September 29 to create awareness about cardiovascular diseases. The day aims at promoting a healthy lifestyle among people and also to make them aware of the seriousness of cardiovascular diseases. According to the World Heart Federation, cardiovascular diseases are accountable for nearly half of all non-communicable diseases which makes it the leading cause of loss of lives every year. World Heart Day 2020 will be focusing on taking care of one's heart during the current pandemic. On the occasion of World Heart Day 2020, here is a look at some of the best World Heart Day 2020 quotes, wishes and images to share with your loved ones.

World Heart Day quotes

“I saw many people who had advanced heart disease and I was so frustrated because I knew if they just knew how to do the right thing, simple lifestyle and diet steps, that the entire trajectory of their life and health would have been different.”– Mehmet Oz.

“I’m giving life lessons and tips on how to take care of your emotional heart, because heart disease is the number-one killer in America.” – Leeza Gibbons.

“We’re in a situation now where weight and extreme weight and heart disease is the biggest killer in this country today.” -Jamie Oliver

“The medical literature tells us that the most effective ways to reduce the risk of heart disease, cancer, stroke, diabetes, Alzheimer’s, and many more problems are through healthy diet and exercise. Our bodies have evolved to move, yet we now use the energy in oil instead of muscles to do our work.” -David Suzuki

“Seeds and nuts are indispensable for cardiovascular health. The protective properties of nuts against coronary heart disease were first recognized in the early 1990s, and a strong body of literature has followed, confirming these original findings.” -Joel Fuhrman

World Heart Day wishes

A very Happy World Heart Day 2020 to those who keep on smiling in spite of battling against cardiovascular diseases on a daily note.

Your life will keep on beating until your healthy heart keeps on beating. Happy World Heart Day 2020

On this World Heart Day, let’s make sure that each and every individual knows how important it is to take proper care of the Heart. Happy World Heart Day 2020

Keep smiling and stay happy, that’s all to keep your heart healthy. Happy World Heart Day 2020

Once you face any kind of problem, don’t hesitate and ensure a proper check-up as things may prove to be disastrous in future. Happy World Heart Day 2020

On this World Heart Day, promise to keep yourself and your family members fit by taking proper care of their hearts. Happy World Heart Day 2020

Destroy the cardiovascular problems much before they destroy you. Happy World Heart Day 2020

A healthy and active life can always be beneficial to your heart. Happy World Heart Day. Happy World Heart Day 2020

Never ignore any problems related to your heart, it can prove to be costly in the future. Happy World Heart Day 2020

You live longer and healthier if you have a heart that beats without any complications. Happy World Heart Day 2020

World Heart Day Images

Image Credits: World Heart Day Instagram

Image Credits: Unsplash

Image Credits: apollo_24x7 Instagram

Promo Image Credits: Unsplash