World Heart Day 2020 Theme, Meaning, Significance And Other Important Details

World Heart Day 2020 will be celebrated on September 29, 2020. The day is celebrated every year on September 29 to increase awareness about the heart related cardiovascular disease. It includes heart diseases and brain strokes. The day aims at promoting a healthy lifestyle among people and also to make them aware of the seriousness of cardiovascular diseases (CVD).

According to the World Heart Federation, cardiovascular diseases are accountable for nearly half of all non-communicable diseases which makes it the leading cause of loss of lives every year. On the occasion of World Heart Day 2020, here is a look at World Heart Day 2020 theme, its meaning and significance in the world.

World Heart Day 2020 theme

This year the COVID-19 pandemic has put up the healthcare sector in the spotlight. All the healthcare systems are working for the health of people tirelessly during these difficult times. The World Heart Day 2020 theme focuses on taking care of one’s heart during the pandemic. Cardiovascular diseases claim the most number of lives in the world.

There are several causes for it like smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity, to air pollution, and rare and neglected conditions such as Chagas Disease and cardiac amyloidosis. This World Heart Day 2020, the aim is to make people aware of taking care of their heart during the pandemic. During the current pandemic, people with cardiovascular diseases should take extra care of themselves to stay healthy.

World Heart Day significance

World Heart Day is to inform people around the globe that CVD, including heart disease and stroke. It is the world’s leading cause of death claiming 17.9 million lives each year. The day also throws light upon actions that individuals can take to prevent themselves from CVDs and also get it under control.

The day also aims at educating people to lead a healthy lifestyle by avoiding consumption of tobacco products, unhealthy diet and physical inactivity. If these precautions are taken, at least 80% of premature deaths from heart disease and stroke could be avoided.

World Heart Day meaning

World Heart Day 2020 is a global campaign in which individuals, families, communities, and governments around the world participate in activities to take charge of their heart health and that of others. The World Heart Federation tries to unite people from all countries and backgrounds in the fight against the CVD. World Heart Day is a step towards inspiring and driving international action to encourage heart-healthy living across the world.

