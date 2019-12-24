Chicken Soup To Gargling Before Sleep: Here Are Easy Ways To Get Relief From Blocked Nose

Winter season is here and it might have bought relief from hot summer. But it also bought problems with it and one of them is cold or worse, blocked nose. People who are suffering from this or had it in past can understand how uncomfortable and irritating the entire process can be. If you are going through a similar problem and cannot find a good and easy solution, then here it is. Read to know more.

Also Read | Sources Of Good Fats: 5 Best Food Items That Are Loaded With Healthy Fats-

Easy way to get relief from blocked nose

Take a shower

As per reports by leading healthcare, taking a shower may actually provide the necessary relief from a blocked nose. A hot shower helps because of the steam that consequently helps in clearing the nose. Avoid showering at night.

Take steam

If taking a shower looks like too much of an effort, you can always take steam. The method is very simple. Heat the water and pour it in a large bowl. Cover your head with a towel, and then keeping some distance, inhale. This is one of the easiest and most suitable techniques.

Also Read | Burn Belly Fat Using These Five Lazy Ways In This Cozy Winter Season

Have chicken soup

You might have heard about the benefit of chicken soup and many of it is actually true. It really does help you feel better when you are unwell. According to a report by a renowned medical site, chicken soup can actually be therapeutic and can help a great deal with nose congestion. Sip a hot bowl to move mucus through your nose faster than plain hot water. It will help you feel less stuffy, and it also tastes good.

Nasal wash

Rinse the inside of your nose with a nasal irrigation kit to soften, loosen, and wash out mucus and instantly relieve your head. You can buy the product at your local drugstore. While you are there, pick up some saline solution or make it at home by yourself. Mix 1 cup of warm bottled, distilled water, a pinch of baking soda, and half a teaspoon of salt. Use the nasal wash 1 to 2 times a day for best results.

Also Read | What Is Acupuncture? Benefit And Uses Of This Traditional Chinese Treatment Method

Keep peppermint in hand

Several reports suggest that peppermint might be helpful in clearing a blocked nose. The ingredients, including menthol, are apparently natural decongestants and are present even in cough drops. You can find them in many chest rubs and it can even thin out gunk in your chest.

Gargle before sleeping

The reason behind a blocked nose is cold. A good and effective way to eliminate it is by gargling with warm water. Add a bit of salt and cover your throat after you are finished.

Also Read | Varicose Veins Are Best Treated During The Month Of Winter; Here’s Why

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.