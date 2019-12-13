Varicose Veins Are Best Treated During The Month Of Winter; Here’s Why

Winter is here and warm, long clothes now come out of the closet. This does help in hiding those cosmetically unpleasant, painful spider veins and varicose veins on the legs. People who have varicose veins are often tired of them and want to know more about how to treat them. Dr Ashish D Dhadas, Varicose Veins expert, Samata Hospital, Dombivli tells the reasons behind those "ugly-looking" veins on your legs and how you can get rid of them.

Why are they so fatty and visible? What are the causes?

Varicose veins occur when veins do not function properly. As blood flows through a vein, the cup-like valves alternately open to allow blood through, and then close to prevent backflow. When these valves fail, blood begins to collect in the veins rather than continuing toward your heart. Instead of flowing from one valve to the next, the blood continues to pool in the vein, increasing venous pressure and the likelihood of congestion while causing the vein to enlarge.

Any condition that puts excessive pressure on the legs or abdomen can lead to varicose veins. A previous leg injury may cause deep venous thrombosis which in turn can damage the valves resulting in varicosities. Contrary to popular belief, sitting with crossed legs will not cause varicose veins, although it can aggravate an existing condition.

How can you get rid of them? What treatment can be done?

• Stay physically active to strengthen your leg muscles and enhance circulation. To do so, you can opt for running, brisk walking or dancing. Remember not to go overboard with these activities.

• Try to stay healthy by maintaining a proper weight to take that pressure off from your legs, knees and feet.

• Do not wear stilettos for too long, avoid crossing your legs for too long while sitting and if you stand for too long, shift your weight from one leg to another every few minutes. Every patient is different and each has findings that require specific treatment for relief of symptoms and correction of vein problems. A single treatment or a combination of the minimally invasive approaches may be necessary.

CLaCS (Cryo Laser and Cryo sclerotherapy) is a painless procedure done under local anaesthesia. The high flow of ice-cold air directed onto the skin at the site of laser or needle application removes the discomfort and most patients have little pain from the treatment. The patient returns to work and usual activities with 4 -6 hours. Exercise is permitted as well after 24 hours.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

