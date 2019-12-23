What Is Acupuncture? Benefit And Uses Of This Traditional Chinese Treatment Method

Acupuncture is a form of alternative medicine and a key component of traditional Chinese medicine in which thin needles are inserted into the body. The therapy is not new though. In fact, it was accepted as a complement to western medicine, in 1997, by the National Institute of Health. Since then a long list of purported health benefits has been linked to this ancient Chinese medicinal practice. Celebrities such as Jim Carrey, Sandra Bullock, Lucy Liu, Robert Downey Jr., Katy Perry, Fergie, Kim Kardashian and many such celebrities from all across the globe are raving about the benefits of acupuncture.

How does acupuncture work?

Acupuncture helps improves the body functions and promotes the natural self-healing process by stimulating specific anatomic sites commonly referred to as acupuncture points or acupoints. The most common method used to stimulate acupoints is the insertion of fine needles into the skin. Pressure, heat, or electrical stimulation may further enhance the effects. Other acupoint stimulation techniques include manual massage or heat therapy, cupping, and the application of topical herbal medicines.

Health benefits of acupuncture

One might be interested in acupuncture for various reasons, for example, chronic headaches and sinus pressure as there are countless conditions and symptoms that acupuncture has been said to help with. Here are just some of the many claims, allergies, anxiety and depression, osteoarthritis, chronic pain often in the neck, back, knees, and head, hypertension, insomnia, menstrual cramps and PMS, migraines, morning sickness, sprains, strokes.

How does face acupuncture work?

According to a study, treating the face is very different from treating the rest of the body. Facial acupuncture addresses the skin's structural changes, such as fine lines and wrinkles, but particularly aids in activating the skin. The healing process of the skin is triggered by acupuncture and stimulates the cells that initiate skin repair and collagen replenishment.

Disclaimer: The effect of these instructions given above varies from person to person. It is always recommended to consult a doctor before trying it.