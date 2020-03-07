Here Are Four Unique Ways To Include Healthy Oats In Your Diet

Most people opt for oats as their meal and breakfast, as it is one of the healthiest food in today’s time. Diet conscious people make it a point that their diet plan includes oats compulsorily. Oats are a great source of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fibre. It also gives the body all the needed minerals like iron, copper, magnesium, zinc and contains folate and high protein content.

Oats can make for a great breakfast and fill your stomach very well, and also reduce your appetite which leads to weight loss. But people do not find oats interesting and do not enjoy eating it, due to its texture and bland flavour. So, here are some unique ways to include this magical grain in your diet and enjoy eating.

Also read | Oats Pongal Recipe: Learn How To Make This Healthy Dish Easily At Home

Here are 4 unique ways to cook oats to make it delicious and healthy to eat-

Oats Idli

Oats idli is one of the healthiest options to include this grain in your diet and also tasty to have. This nutritious oat Idli is a very easy and light dish to cook from oats. This can make for a perfect breakfast and also make you stress-free from your health-conscious mind. Oats Idli will give you a unique blend of taste and health.

Oats and Almond biscuits

One more dish that can be added to your breakfast or evening snack is the Oats and Almond biscuits. These biscuits will surely make your oats more delicious and healthy. Almonds and oats are a great combination which will surely put a smile on your face.

Also read | Vegetable Oats Pancake Recipe: Make This Healthy Delicacy In 3 Easy Steps

Organic Oats Porridge

Organic Oats Porridge is another unique item that you can prepare with oats. You can have this porridge for your lunch along with some salad and you are done. This delicious oats recipe which includes organic oats, apples, cinnamon, flax seeds and a pinch of honey is also the perfect manner to start your day. The taste of honey and raisins will surely give you a unique blend of taste from this oats dish.

Also read | Healthy Breakfast: The Best Easy-to-make Oats Pancake Recipes

Almond Granola Bar

This snack made of oats is both healthy and delicious. Kids will surely love this granola bar and get a great intake of oats and healthy proteins. This almond granola bar is loaded with healthy and tasty ingredients like oats, wheat flour, jaggery, honey, almonds and sesame seeds.

Also read | Breakfast Hacks: Different Ways To Add Oats To Your Breakfast