Vegetable Oats Pancake Recipe: Make This Healthy Delicacy In 3 Easy Steps

Breakfast is termed to be the most important meal of the day. Hence we see parents emphasising more on kids’ breakfast patterns. For this, one such recipe is the delicious vegetable oats pancake. They look appealing and also has a truckload of veggies and nutrition. These pancakes can be made in half an hour. Here is the guide to making this breakfast recipe at home.

Ingredients

For this healthy recipe, you will need crushed oats/ oats powder, half a cup of semolina, finely chopped onions, capsicums, coriander leaves, carrots, garlic. You will need some spices like crushed pepper, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, salt and honey. Further some ghee and yoghurt.

Step 1

Begin with making the batter of the pancakes. Take a big bowl and add your crushed oats to it. Then add a little amount of semolina to it. Mix both together and add little water. Slowly, you will notice that the semolina will start absorbing the water. Then go on adding the required amount of yoghurt, taking care of the consistency of your batter. Make sure that your batter is thick to form good fluffy pancakes.

Step 2

Now add all your finely chopped veggies to the batter. Add the onions, carrots, garlic, coriander leaves and capsicums and mix well. Then add the spices, some salt, turmeric, red chilli powder, crushed pepper. To avoid the chaos, you can also add any ready masala mix you have in your house. Mix everything together properly and lastly, add some honey, only if you want it to taste little sweet. Let the batter rest for ten minutes. You will notice that the oats and semolina will start fluffing.

Step 3

Take a dosa pan and add spread good amount of ghee or oil on the pan. Once the pan heats up, start dropping your batter in a smaller portion, round in the shape of a pancake. Make sure you cook these vegetable oats pancakes on a low flame for it to cook better and crispy. Once they turn golden brown from one side, turn carefully and let them cook on the other side too. Keep spreading ghee for semolina to cook properly. When cooked, serve with ketchup/yoghurt/pickle. Your vegetable oats pancakes are ready!

