Here Are Some Natural Treatments And Remedies To Treat Hypothyroidism

Hypothyroidism is a condition where the body is unable to produce enough thyroid hormones. The thyroid gland releases the thyroid hormones that help your body regulate energy in you. Hypothyroidism is a condition caused, mainly due to mineral deficiency such as selenium, boron, iodine, molybdenum, copper, chromium, manganese, and magnesium. Also, chlorine in your drinking water can block your thyroid gland. But, there are some natural treatments that can help you lessen your thyroid problems.

Here are some natural treatments & remedies for Hypothyroidism-

Coconut oil

Coconut oil comprises of medium-chain fatty acids that are very beneficial for hypothyroidism. Consumption of coconut oil daily, directly or by adding it in your food, can help combat hypothyroidism. It increases your metabolism and also your body temperature. It also helps in weight loss, if you consume it two to three times daily.

Requirements

1 to 2 tbsp of virgin coconut oil

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha, an adapt genic herb, works wonders in balancing your thyroid hormones. This herb also helps in reducing stress and enhancing your stamina. Properties of Ashwagandha is one of the best natural remedy selections to treat hypothyroidism and its symptoms.

Requirements

Capsules of Ashwagandha (500mg)

Flaxseeds (Alsi)

Being a rich source of omega-3 fatty acid and phytoestrogen helps in inducing the production of thyroid hormones. These seeds are rich in magnesium and vitamin B12, which can help in restoring the functions of your body and fight the symptoms of hypothyroidism. Consumption of flaxseeds daily for 1 to 2 times supports your thyroid.

Requirements

1 tbsp of powdered flaxseeds

1 glass of milk or fruit juice

Ginger

Ginger is a rich source of potassium, polyphenols, and potassium. It possesses powerful, anti-inflammatory properties, which help to relieve hypothyroidism and its emerging symptoms. Drinking hot water with an inch of ginger to it and honey can naturally treat you very well. Hypothyroidism can be treated if you consume it three times a day.

Requirements

An inch of ginger – chopped fine

1 cup of water

Honey

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.