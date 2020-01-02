Here's A Quick And Easy Recipe For Spicy Moroccan Carrot Salad

Carrot is amongst the healthiest vegies which has numerous amounts of nutrition and is known for its Vitamin C content. It is also rich in potassium and iron which is good for the health of any individual. With several benefits, this root vegetable can be consumed in many ways. Here is a quirky and spicy recipe of carrot called the Spicy Moroccan carrot salad. Listed below are the ingredients required and the steps to prepare the Spicy Moroccan carrot salad that one must try.

Ingredients for making Spicy Moroccan carrot salad

600 grams of small trimmed carrots trimmed

Marinade

Eight dried red chilies

Half cup of red wine vinegar

Three coarsely chopped garlic cloves

One teaspoon of ground cumin

Half teaspoon of kosher salt

Half teaspoon of fresh black pepper

Half teaspoon of red pepper flakes

Half cup of extra-virgin olive oil

A quarter cup of microgreens

Flaked sea salt (Maldon)

Instructions for preparing Spicy Moroccan carrot salad

For the carrots:

Step One: Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil over a high flame. To give the carrots an ice bath take a large bowl, fill it halfway with water and add a tray of ice cubes.

Boil the carrots in water for about 3 minutes until they are soft after piercing with a knife. Now, drain the carrots and dip them into the ice bath to cool them quickly. Drain the carrots again. To make them relatively uniform in size, cut them in half, lengthwise.

For the Marinade:

Step one: Put a small dry skillet over low heat and start adding the chilies. Now, toast them for two minutes and shake the pan to avoid them from getting burnt. Then, break the chilies and put them in a food processor. Later, make the chilies to a coarse powder which should be at least half a cup.

Now, start with putting the chili powder in a mixing bowl and start adding vinegar, garlic, cumin, kosher salt, black pepper, and red pepper flakes one by one. Whisk the mixture until it is completely blended. While whisking, slowly pour some oil in the mixture until emulsified.

Now, add the prepared carrots in a mixing bowl and pour in the chili mixture over it. Marinate the carrot mixture for one to two hours. Spicy Carrot is ready. Put the carrots on a platter, sprinkle the microgreens and almonds on top and add some flaked sea salt before serving.

