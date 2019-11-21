Mumbai | Best Hot Chocolate Cafes In Mumbai You Must Visit

The official season for sipping hot chocolate while enjoying the cold breeze is just around the corner. Winters are arriving and so is the temptation for hot chocolate. Mumbai is a hub spot for best cafes and restaurants that warm you with their environment and vibes. From marshmallow dipped in the hot melting chocolate and frappe covered with whip creams, Mumbai has a selection of hot chocolates stupendous enough to warm anyone’s heart during winter. Here are some of the best hot chocolate cafes in Mumbai you must check out:

Best Hot Chocolate Places in Mumbai:

Chocolateria San Churro

Churro is a Spanish doughnut which was made popular in Mumbai by Chocolateria San Churro. The cafe has two outlets in the city, Andheri and Bandra. Andheri's outlet offers you a variety of hot chocolates like Spanish and Couverture hot chocolates, Azteca (chilli), and classic Spanish with hot chilli and cinnamon. Whereas, Bandra outlet’s menu is limited to dark, white and milk chocolate.

Dark Hot Chocolate and Dark Chocolate Mousse at San Churro's Bandra. Perfect Dark Chocolat… http://t.co/aUEOfNqQge pic.twitter.com/Utavkkcss2 — Baba Black Sheep (@sunnyamlani) June 22, 2015

Grandmama's Cafe

Grandmama's Cafe is known for its ambience and homely food. Talking about the hot chocolate, the cafe takes it too seriously as it has a separate menu appreciating the hot chocolates. The menu includes Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate, Cinnamon Orange, Hazelnut Sleep Therapy and their Signature Hot Chocolate Shots that come in Milk, Dark and White. It is one of the best cafes in Mumbai, with their outlets opened in Lower Parel, Juhu, Dadar, Chembur, Ghatkopar, and Vashi.

There's no better feeling than enjoying the taste of marshmallows dipped in delicious hot chocolate at Grandmama's Cafe.

PC: @food_scapades pic.twitter.com/DBRmYshVlL — GrandmamasCafe (@GrandmamasCafe) July 27, 2017

Theobroma

Theobroma is different as they prepare hot chocolate with their homemade chocolate. The in-house special hot chocolate is made with real chocolate and is thick, dark and strong. The cafe is considered as the heaven for desserts with its lip-smacking menu. The drink comprises of home-made chocolate with a rich portion of 80 per cent chocolate and 20 per cent milk.

#MonsoonBlues There’s nothing like smell of rain & sand

Grab your book and have a hot chocolate at Theobroma , famous patisserie in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/PUNmp6p01D — lalit choraria (@hellolalit) August 10, 2017

