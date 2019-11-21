The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Mumbai | Best Hot Chocolate Cafes In Mumbai You Must Visit

Food

Mumbai is a hub for several types of cafes, restaurants and food cuisines. Here are some of the best hot chocolate cafes that you must visit. 

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mumbai

The official season for sipping hot chocolate while enjoying the cold breeze is just around the corner. Winters are arriving and so is the temptation for hot chocolate. Mumbai is a hub spot for best cafes and restaurants that warm you with their environment and vibes. From marshmallow dipped in the hot melting chocolate and frappe covered with whip creams, Mumbai has a selection of hot chocolates stupendous enough to warm anyone’s heart during winter. Here are some of the best hot chocolate cafes in Mumbai you must check out:

Best Hot Chocolate Places in Mumbai: 

Chocolateria San Churro

Churro is a Spanish doughnut which was made popular in Mumbai by Chocolateria San Churro. The cafe has two outlets in the city, Andheri and Bandra. Andheri's outlet offers you a variety of hot chocolates like Spanish and Couverture hot chocolates, Azteca (chilli), and classic Spanish with hot chilli and cinnamon. Whereas, Bandra outlet’s menu is limited to dark, white and milk chocolate. 

Also Read | Hot Chocolate: The Best Places To Enjoy Hot Chocolate In London

Grandmama's Cafe

Grandmama's Cafe is known for its ambience and homely food. Talking about the hot chocolate, the cafe takes it too seriously as it has a separate menu appreciating the hot chocolates. The menu includes Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate, Cinnamon Orange, Hazelnut Sleep Therapy and their Signature Hot Chocolate Shots that come in Milk, Dark and White. It is one of the best cafes in Mumbai, with their outlets opened in Lower Parel, Juhu, Dadar, Chembur, Ghatkopar, and Vashi. 

Also Read | Mumbai: List of must-try restaurants for paneer Makhan Wala lovers

Theobroma  

Theobroma is different as they prepare hot chocolate with their homemade chocolate. The in-house special hot chocolate is made with real chocolate and is thick, dark and strong. The cafe is considered as the heaven for desserts with its lip-smacking menu. The drink comprises of home-made chocolate with a rich portion of 80 per cent chocolate and 20 per cent milk.

Also Read | Mumbai restaurants and cafes adopt health trends, start serving vegan pizzas

Also Read | Single-origin coffee: What is it? And places in Mumbai you must visit to try it

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG