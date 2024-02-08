Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 18:00 IST

Craving authentic Gujarati food? Try these traditional delicacies during your next Gandhinagar visit

Khandvi to Dhokla, here are some popular Gujarati delicacies you must explore in Gandhinagar during your next visit.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Gujarati Thali
Gujarati Thali | Image:gujarattourism.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Gujarat's Gandhinagar in the presence of several global leaders. If you’re planning to visit the capital of Land of the Legends, here are some popular dishes you must try.

Foods to explore in Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar is a treat for food enthusiasts eager to try the authentic flavours of Gujarati cuisine. From street-side stalls to established eateries, the city has a lot to offer if you’re feeling foody in the home state of India’s Prime Minister.

a monument in Gujarat | Image: Unsplash

Where to try Dhokla in Gandhinagar?

One cannot visit Gandhinagar without trying the iconic Dhokla, a steamed fermented cake made from rice and chickpea flour. Head to Das Khaman House, located near the Sachivalaya Metro Station for a taste of their soft and spongy Dhoklas accompanied by tangy chutneys. This long-standing eatery has mastered the art of creating the perfect Dhokla and you must try it.

Where to try Khandvi in Gandhinagar?

For those with a liking for spicy snacks, the Khandvi at Janta Sandwich is a delectable choice. This gram flour roll is tempered with mustard seeds and garnished with grated coconut and coriander is a savoury delight. This Sector 11 eatery is celebrated for its quick bites and authentic Gujarati flavours.

Khandvi | Image: Unsplash

Where to try authentic Gujarati thali in Gandhinagar?

Gujarati Thali is a wholesome platter showcasing a variety of dishes and cannot be missed if you’re in Gujarat. Visit the iconic Agashiye restaurant in the heart of Gandhinagar, for a lavish Gujarati Thali amid a serene ambiance. The thali typically includes a range of items such as dal, kadhi, roti, bhakri, and a variety of vegetable preparations to serve a foody soul.

Where to try the desert in Gandhinagar?

For a sweet conclusion to your food exploration, head to Gwalia Sweets in Sector 11. Here, the delectable Mohanthal, a traditional sweet made from gram flour and ghee, takes centre stage. Gwalia Sweets has earned a reputation for crafting sweets that capture the essence of Gujarat's rich dessert tradition for years now.

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 17:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sunil Chhetri meets Indian Tennis icon Rohan Bopanna at Kanteerava

    Sports an hour ago

  2. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos6 hours ago

  5. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement