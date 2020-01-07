Including Mint In Your Diet Could Provide You These Health Benefits!

Mint is known as pudina in Hindi whereas it is also known as Mentha due to its scientific name. The Mentha genus actually has around 15-20 types of plants in it which also includes peppermint and spearmint. You might have often heard mint oil is used in toothpaste, gum, candy, and various beauty products. The mint leaves are freshly eaten and are a part of many cocktail drinks. Here are reasons why you should add mint in your daily diet.

Why to add Mint in your daily diet?

Digestion - Mint is said to aid in digestion according to the Healing Foods book by DK Publishing. The active ingredient in the mint is said to be responsible for providing antiseptic and antibacterial properties that help in relieving the digestion issues and help to soothe an upset stomach.

Headache - Mint is said to be an adaptogenic herb according to the book 'Healing Foods'. It is said to help in alleviating headache symptoms as well. The strong aroma of the Mentha plant is widely used in balms as a base when applied on the forehead or nose, thus helping in decreasing the headache symptoms.

Nausea - Due to the peculiar smell of the mint, it is considered to be a good remedy for nausea or morning sickness. According to an article in a health source, the Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora ND advises eating mint leaves, and even inhaling the fresh mint leaves every morning which could help the expecting mothers to keep nausea at bay.

Aromatherapy - Mint essential oil is used in aromatherapy treatments as it is said to aid in the brain function like motivation, performance, alertness, and also help to decrease fatigue symptoms (Source: Paper published in aromaticscience journal). Mint oil is also said to alleviate cold symptoms by helping people to breathe easier although it doesn't work as a decongestant.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.