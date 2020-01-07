Milind Soman Reveals Secret To Stay Fit And Lead A Healthy Lifestyle

Milind Soman is known to be one of the fittest men in the industry. The model and actor has always given fans major fitness goals and still inspires his fans on being fit every passing day. Milind Soman was India's first-ever supermodel and recently Milind Soman was very happy to reveal his diet secrets during a meet with a leading news portal.

Milind Soman was asked if he was one of those lucky people who can get away with anything he eats and he replied saying, he can’t and he likes eating simple food. Ever since he was a child he was always involved in sports. So since then, he was always conscious about what is good for him and his performance and so nothing much has changed over the years. He still likes to eat simple organic food.

Milind Soman is one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood. Naturally, in interviews he has been asked a couple of times to share a few fitness tips. Recently, the actor who is ageing like fine wine, was asked about how does he defines "healthy food." To which Milind replied by explaining how healthy food is food that can be digested easily. He also added by saying that he likes to stay away from food that is heavy for consumption, for example, non-vegetarian food.

Milind Soman also believes that getting ample amount of sleep is extremely important. He confessed about how he was a night owl in his early 20s but by the time he was 30, he stopped going out at night and worked on improving his sleep cycle. He follows the same routine even today. He emphasized on how sleep is extremely important. Milind Soman wakes up at about 5.30-6 am and sleeps at around 10.30-11 pm.

