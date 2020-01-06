Som Tam Salad Recipe: Step-by-step Way To Make This Healthy Dish

The Som Tam Salad is the world’s best Thai staple, hot and crunchy that gives your day a refreshing start. All of the ingredients are pounded together in a mortar and pestle which helps to develop the sour, savoury, and spicy flavours that will make you love it all.

This salad is also popular in India and served with a Gujarati dish, Fafda, and Jalebi. Here's the step by step recipe to make the healthy Som Tam Salad by Chef Vijesh Modi, Sr. Sous Chef, Deltin, Daman.

Som Tam Salad (Green Papaya Salad)

Ingredients

For the Salad

1 Medium Green Papaya

1 Large Carrot Peeled and julienned

2 Persian Cucumbers

1/3rd cup of Loosely Packed Mint Leaves

4 tbsp Sunflowers seeds toasted

For the dressing

1/3 cup Rice vinegar

3 tbsp Maple syrup or sugar

1 tbsp Soy Sauce

1 tsp Kosher salt

2 cloves of Garlic

2 tbsp Chopped Shallots

2 sliced Bird's Eye Chilli Pepper

How to prepare the Som Tam salad?

Prepare the dressing: Mix all the ingredients for the dressing in a small bowl and set aside. Prepare the papaya: Slice off the ends of the green papaya. Using a vegetable peeler, peel the outer skin. Hold the peeled papaya with one hand and tap the papaya with a sharp knife with the other. You should see shallow knife marks on the papaya. Carefully slice off a layer of the papaya (where you have been tapping), creating green papaya shreds. Above for an alternative shredding method. You only need about 4 1/2 cups of shredded green papaya. Toss the salad: In a large bowl, mix the green papaya, carrots, and cucumber, mint and sunflower seeds. Pour in the dressing that’s been marinating and toss to coat the vegetables with the dressing. Serve immediately.

