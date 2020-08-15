Independence Day 2020: Tricolour Food Dishes You Can Make On The Day

On the occasion of Independence Day 2020, as travelling outside your home is not recommended, the best way to celebrate this historically significant day is at home, in the company of your family. You can not only celebrate the spirit of Independence Day by sharing each other's thoughts but also relish some lip-smacking dishes which one can easily make at home and give a stunning tri-colour presentation to it. Focussing on the same. let's take a look at Independence Day food dishes that you can easily turn into Tricolour.

DIY Dishes One Can Easily Turn Into Tri-colour To Relish On Independence Day

Biryani

The first tricolour food dish for independence day 2020 that you can try is tricolour biryani. Start by cooking the desired quantity of rice on medium flame. Once partially cooked, strain the rice and divide into three equal parts. In the first bowl add green food colour, in the second bowl a few drops of orange food colour and, do not add any food colour in the third bowl. Now start cooking the green, orange, and white rice portions separately on different flames. Once all of them are completely cooked, take out and pour in a glass bowl. Add different layers of each colour. Then put the bowl upside down with the help of a plate at the bottom. Your tri-colour biryani is ready to be served. You can add veggies or dry fruits depending on your choice or can eat them plain with 'Boondi Raita'.

Paneer Tikka

Paneer Tikka is a popular savoury snack among Indian citizens. In order to make tricolour paneer tikka, all you need to do is prepare two different marination sauces and the coat them on the paneer. So for the green colour one can use spinach puree, for red carrot mix and for white we won't marinate the paneer chunks but directly expose them to flame or griller. Prepare spinach and carrot puree in two bowls, add spices as per your requirement and add diced paneer chunks. Now let them marinate in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Once done, grill along with un-coated plain paneer chunks. Decorate on the plate in a colour co-ordinated manner and your tricolour paneer tikka is ready to be served.

Pizza

Pizza is often loved by individuals of all ages. Though it is an Italian dish, one can customize it accordingly to their will. In order to make Independence day 2020 pizza, you need green and orange bell peppers. And, also some shredded paneer. On a pizza base, add pizza sauce. Then, add finely chopped green capsicum in one side and orange capsicum on the other. In the middle section, add paneer and some cheese only on top of the middle row of paneer. Put your pizza inside the oven and take out once the cheese has melted completed and the crust is crisp. Serve this stunning looking tricolour pizza to your family with some french fries and a cold beverage.

