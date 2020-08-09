Desi Hacks To Cook Corn (bhutta) At Home This Monsoon Via Different Methods

As Monsoon season is at its peak, a lot of Mumbaikars are missing the pre-COVID days, when one could enjoy their favourite bhutta (corn) near Marine Drive sea-face. Due, to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in the nation, it is advised by legal authorities that stepping out of the house for leisure is dangerous. Hence, it is best to sit in the comfort of your home and relish the delicious flavour of this rainy season special savoury snack. Here are desi hacks you can try to cook bhutta via different styles at home.

Desi Hacks: Know How To Cook Corn At Home Via Different Cooking Methods

How To Make Bhutta On Gas?

The best way to consume bhutta in rainy season is to eat when it's piping hot, drenched in lemon and black salt. And, the easiest way to cook bhutta like this it is on gas flame directly. In order to try this recipe, all you need to do is take one large corn. Remove its skin and place it directly on the flame. Heat it from every side and corner until it turns in charcoal- black majorly and then turn off the flame. You can season this lip-smacking bhutta with some lemon juice and black salt. And, enjoy its delicious flavour sitting near the window chit-chatting with your loved ones.

How To Make Bhutta In Oven?

The next desi hack to cook Marine drive style corn is by using a microwave oven. This method is very easy and safe as well. In order to prepare bhutta in the oven, trim all the silk threads and the green skin of the corn. Place the corn inside your microwave oven and let it roast for 20-25 minutes. Take out only when you feel that the corn is cooked perfectly from each side. The only requirement for this roasted corn recipe is too keep a constant check on the corn, say every 5 minutes, and make sure it's not burnt. Twisting the corn in every few minutes is also necessary. Once the entire corn is roasted, garnish with some salty butter and enjoy the view from your balcony while eating this super tasty buttery corn snack.

How To Make Bhutta In Cooker?

The next bhutta recipe involves cooking corn in a pressure cooker. The ingredients required for this DIY recipe is 2-3 corn, some salt and half a litre of water. After trimming skin of each corn break them into two equal parts. Then in a pressure cooker add water, corn pieces, salt and close the lid firmly. Cook on medium flame until 4- 5 whistles. Then take out the corn from the pressure cooker. Now pierce a strong a long wooden stick in the middle of the corn and serve. You can add sprinkle chilly powder or some lemon juice based on your choice. And, your yummy monsoon snack 'bhutta' is ready. One can also accompany it with some ginger tea.

