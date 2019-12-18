Indonesian Style Chicken Recipe To Add Some Twist To Your Regular Chicken Curry

Indians include a lot of white and red meat-eaters and the most common Indian food item is the non-vegetarian section is the various type of chicken curry. Here is one such way to try a chicken curry at the comfort of your home. The Indonesian chicken curry is known for the inclusion of coconut milk in the recipe which gives a unique taste to the whole curry. Check out the sumptuous chicken curry recipe in the Indonesian style.
ALSO READ| Calcium Deficiency Can Be Combated Easily With These Food Items, Check It Out
1 Tbsp Coriander seeds, green and red chilly depending on the chilly of your preference, 2 chopped garlic cloves, 1 chopped onion, kaffir lime leaves, fresh ginger crushed in mortar pestle, peanut or groundnut oil, 3-4 cinnamon sticks, 1 lemongrass stalk, 1 and a half kg chicken, 2 cups coconut milk and salt to taste.
ALSO READ| Zomato Asks Twitter What's Craziest Things You've Done To Get Free Food, Netizens Answer
ALSO READ| This Is How Saudis Are Resisting 'throwaway' Culture Of Food Waste
ALSO READ| Street Food: Take A Look At Some Delicious Dishes To Have In Mumbai Under Rs 200