Indonesian Style Chicken Recipe To Add Some Twist To Your Regular Chicken Curry

Indians include a lot of white and red meat-eaters and the most common Indian food item is the non-vegetarian section is the various type of chicken curry. Here is one such way to try a chicken curry at the comfort of your home. The Indonesian chicken curry is known for the inclusion of coconut milk in the recipe which gives a unique taste to the whole curry. Check out the sumptuous chicken curry recipe in the Indonesian style.

Indonesian Style Chicken recipe Ingredients

1 Tbsp Coriander seeds, green and red chilly depending on the chilly of your preference, 2 chopped garlic cloves, 1 chopped onion, kaffir lime leaves, fresh ginger crushed in mortar pestle, peanut or groundnut oil, 3-4 cinnamon sticks, 1 lemongrass stalk, 1 and a half kg chicken, 2 cups coconut milk and salt to taste.

Indonesian Style Chicken recipe: How to make

Start with grinding the coriander, chilli, garlic, onions, ginger along with a bit of water, using a medium-sized grinder of your food processor, to turn the whole ingredients into a puree.

Take a saucepan, add oil and cook the above-made puree till it changes colour and turns a bit darker.

Add cinnamon pieces, chopped lemongrass, lime leaves, saute for about 2 minutes until you can smell the fragrance of these aromatic ingredients.

Add the chicken, increase the flame now from low to medium, and cook the chicken until it is golden brown for about 10 minutes.

Now first add a cup of coconut milk, along with equal cups of water and salt. Once the gravy reaches a boil, turn the heat to a simmer while stirring intermittently for about 40-50 minutes.

At this stage, add the remaining coconut milk and cook for a few minutes.

Let the curry cool for about 15 minutes before serving it with jasmine rice or any rice of your choice. Don't forget to remove the cinnamon sticks before serving.

