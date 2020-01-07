Is Brown Rice Pack Effective For Glowing Skin And Strong Hair?

Rice is known as Oryza sativa in the scientific name and has originated from Eastern India, Myanmar, Northern Vietnam, and Thailand. This is the reason why rice is the staple food of these countries. The rice which is unpolished and unrefined is known as brown rice which is obtained by removing the outer hull of the rice kernel while retaining the bran layer.

Brown rice skin benefits

For flawless skin - Brown rice packs can be used for attaining flawless skin as the fibre, proteins and essential minerals of the brown rice makes the face pack filled with powerful exfoliant properties. The brown rice is also known to promote cell growth and stimulate blood flow thus making the skin look flawless.

Premature ageing - the proteins present in the brown rice is believed to repair damaged skin and protect it from wrinkles and fine lines.

Acne - The antioxidants, vitamins and magnesium present in the brown rice are believed to help your skin fight from blemishes and keep the breakouts at bay. The astringent and cooling properties of brown rice help reduce the redness of the acne as well.

Eczema - The high amount of starch present in the brown rice works by soothing the red and itchy skin of the eczema patients. But refer your physician before trying this remedy all by yourself.

Brown Rice hair benefits

Hair Conditioner - The fibre and starch present in the brown rice are believed to help the tresses by making them shinier. The effects can be observed by washing your hair with brown rice water.

Dandruff - The selenium present in brown rice makes it potentially useful for alleviating dandruff issues. Thus regular usage of the brown rice water will improve the quality of your tresses.

(Source: healthsite)

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.