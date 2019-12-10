Jain Burger: The Best Outlets That Serve Tasty Jain Burgers In Mumbai

Food is widely celebrated and rejoiced in the bustling city of Mumbai. This city welcomes all types of people and all types of food. Jain food is very specific and consists of food prepared without using onions, carrots, potatoes, garlic and a variety of other underground vegetables. Jains prefer eating food that is based on the value of Ahimsa which means non-violence. Earlier, Jains would find it hard to get food outside at cafes and restaurants but now due to their popularity plenty of cafes and restaurants are coming up with great Jain menus. Listed below are some of the great Jain burger places in Mumbai.

Best Jain burger places in Mumbai

1) The Rolling Pin

This cafe is located in Lower Parel and it is a bakery along with a cafe. This cafe shall fill your nostrils with the smell of delicious food that gets cooked right in front of you. Customers can get a great view of bakers baking different types of desserts. The charcoal burger is a specialty. This cafe has some great Jain dishes along with their humongous Jain burger. This place is a must-visit when searching for some great Jain burger places in Mumbai.

READ:Jain Fries: Here Are The Best Outlets That Serve Jain Fries In Mumbai

2) Grandmama's Cafe

This place is famous for its desserts and some great dishes. They have several outlets in the city and are great for Jain food. They have some great Jain dishes. The Cottage Cheese & Chipotle Jain burger is very famous and a must-try dish. The chic decor and cozy feel will want you to stay there longer than you intend to.

READ:Mumbai Food: These Places In The City Will Treat Your Tastebuds With Delicious Tacos

3) The Suburban Bean

This petite cafe in Mulund will steal your heart away with its great dishes. The decor is chic, cozy and full of some great vibes. The cafe serves some great dishes including the famous pull-apart cheese bread. The Jain burger here is a must-try along with some great Jain dishes. One must try the Veggie Jain Burger and the Paneer Jain Burger here.

READ:Know Which Places From Around The World Have The Most Delicious Burgers