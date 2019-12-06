Jain Fries: Here Are The Best Outlets That Serve Jain Fries In Mumbai

If you are the kind of person who will not hesitate to fall face-first on the plate full of fries loaded with cream and cheese, then you are at the right place. If you want to eat the best french fries but are worried about the ingredients or simply want to taste Jain fries, then look no further. There are some places in Mumbai city that will offer the best Jain fries. Here are the outlets that offer the best Jain fries in Mumbai.

The J

This is one of the places that have multiple outlets in the city and serves the best fries in Mumbai. The cherry on the cake is that they serve Jain fries too. They are known for their gob-choking Jain fries that will awaken your senses. Not only do they serve Jain fries, they also serve Pizza fries, which are quite popular. They have outlets in Ghatkopar, Churchgate, Thane and many more.

Cafe 2.0

This is yet another outlet that serves the best Jain fries in Mumbai. They are especially known for the fries and wedges that are loaded with cheese and mayonnaise. They serve a wide range of fries including Maggi fries, Pizza fries, Schezwan fries. It is indeed a great experience for grabbing fries, especially Jain fries and milkshakes. They have multiple outlets in Matunga, Lower Parel and many more.

The VJ Cafe

A meal at this favourite cafe would be incomplete without trying out the Jain fries at this place. The well-seasoned fries and toppings at this place are jawbreaking. The Jain fries are drenched with cheese and chilli sauce that you should definitely taste. The cafe has an outlet in Matunga East.

UFO Fries & Corn

This restaurant serves a lot of delicacies but they master in the Fries department. They are known to serve over 20 varieties of French fries and over 15 varieties of Jain fries. The place is a king in the fries game. Another special fries of this place is the 'Alien Fries' that are loaded with jalapenos, creamy cheese and spicy chilli sauce. They have outlets in Kandivali, Malad and Kharghar.

