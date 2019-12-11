Jain Noodles: Top 3 Outlets That Serve Tasty Jain Noodles In Mumbai

The people of Mumbai simply love food, be it street food or fine dining. This city welcomes all types of people and all types of food. When it comes to Jain food, it gets very specific. Jains eat food that is prepared without using onions, carrots, potatoes, garlic and a variety of other underground vegetables. They eat food that is based on the value of Ahimsa which means non-violence. Earlier, Jains would find it hard to get food outside at cafes and restaurants but now due to their popularity, plenty of cafes and restaurants are coming up with great Jain menus. Listed below are some of the great Jain Noodle places in Mumbai.

Best Jain Noodles in Mumbai

1) The Rolling Pin

This cafe serves one of the best Jain noodles/ Maggi. They have a variety of different flavors they use to make their dishes stand apart. The paneer chili Maggi is a great option to try when you are here. The chic decor and desserts shall definitely bring you in and leave you craving for more. They also serve some great milkshakes.

2) Tea Villa Cafe

This cafe has some of the best Jain dishes. They serve Jain noodles as well along with spicy sauces. They have multiple outlets in the city. They are also known for their lip-smacking desserts. The quirky decor and cutlery make them stand apart from other restaurants in the city.

3) Burma Burma

This place started small and now has many outlets across the country. The chic and quiet decor shall make you want to sit longer. They have some great Burmese cuisine and the Jain noodles here are a must-try. They have a nice Jain menu with multiple dishes. When in Mumbai, this place is a must-visit for some Jain noodles.

