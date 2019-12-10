The Debate
Calamari Restaurant To Check Out In Mumbai For Fine Dining Experiences

Food

Calamari is the culinary name given to squid dishes which are tender and expensive seafood variety. Check out the best calamari eateries in Mumbai. Read more

Written By Surabhi Sabat | Mumbai | Updated On:
calamari

Calamari is a tender and expensive squid dish. Some may think that calamari and squids are the same, but they do have a tiny difference. Even though squids and calamari are basically squids, but they differ in their genus. While the squids are cheaper to buy and tougher in texture on the other hand calamari are expensive and tender. Calamari is made from squids belonging to the genus Sepioteuthis while the edible squids are generally from the genus Nototodarus gouldi and Teuthoidea as well. Squids are consumed as seafood in many coastal areas in India while the calamari is an expensive dish and is available at fine dining restaurants only. Take a look at the best calamari places to try out in Mumbai.

Best places to eat calamari in Mumbai

Mia Cucina

Venue: G3 Transocean, Lake Boulevard Street, Hiranandani Business Park, (Powai), Mumbai, Mahārāshtra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fatty Bao (Bandra and Andheri outlets)

Venue: Ground Floor, Summerville, Linking Road, Near KFC, 14th & 33rd Cross Road, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 

Venue: G1, 108, Ground Floor, Morya Classic, Andheri - West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Colaba Social

Venue: 24, Ground Floor, B K Boman Behram Marg, Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra

colaba social in mumbai

Khar Social

Venue: Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West, Mumbai

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

All the listed locales provide you with best varieties of calamari dishes be it gunpowder calamari, grilled calamari, calamari salad, tempura calamari, calamari aglio olio, or just plain crispy fried calamari. Even though the dish might be expensive than the regular squid dishes but if you are somebody who rejoices fine dining then calamari is something you may try.

Disclaimer: Seafood may cause allergy to some individuals, so make sure that you are not allergic to squid or seafood per se before trying out these restaurants and dishes.

Published:
COMMENT
