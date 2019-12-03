Julia Child: How The American Celebrity Chef Popularised French Cuisine

Bestowed with the title of The Lady of the Laddle by a popular magazine in 1966, Julia Child is considered as a pioneer of French cooking, who introduced the importance of French cuisine to America. With dozens of cookbooks being published, Julia Child is the first American female celebrity chef to have her own television shows in the country. Here is everything you need to know about Julia Child.

Julia Child’s journey

Born in 1912, Julia Child is famous for her expertise in Asian and French flavours. Julia was one of the first women in America to host her own cooking show on television, where she provided tips and lessons on how to prepare French food with simple American ingredients. Born to a banker, Julia Child completed her schooling from Katharine Branson School for Girls, a preparatory school in Northern California. Julia’s culinary journey began after she moved to France with her husband Paul Child, as she took admission in the famous Le Cordon Bleu cooking school in Paris. During this time, she also met Simone Beck and Louisette Bertholle and together, they published their ground-breaking bestseller, Mastering the Art of French Cooking in 1961. Later, Julia Child became the first American woman to host a cooking show, The French Chef on primetime television. Julia later hosted television series like Cooking with Master Chefs and Julia Child & Jacques Pépin Cooking at Home. Julia Child also won a Daytime Emmy Award.

Julie and Julia

Julia Child’s life inspired the Academy Award-winning film, Julie and Julia, which chronicles the story a 30-year-old secretary Julie Powell who decides to break the monotony of her life by preparing all the 525 recipes contained in Mastering the Art of French Cooking, a bestseller, authored by the legendary chef Julia Child. Starring Meryl Streep and Amy Adams, Julie and Julia released in 2009.

