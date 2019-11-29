Gordon Ramsay: A Look At The Popular Celebrity Chef's Illustrious Career

Gordon Ramsay is a British chef, television personality, who is considered as the face of modern-day fine dining. Famous for his finesse in cooking shows and expertise in savoury dishes, Gordon Ramsay has time and again redefined the contours of the culinary industry with his innumerable contributions to the culinary world. Here is everything you need to know about the famous celebrity chef.

Also Read | Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria: The Celebrated Chef Gets A Discharge And Is Back Home Now

All you need to know about Gordon Ramsay

Scottish by birth, Gordon Ramsay became the head chef of Aubergine in London in 1993. Within the three years of Ramsay handling the decisions of the kitchen, Aubergine was awarded two Michelin stars. In 1998, Gordon Ramsay opened his first namesake restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, which is among the longest-running restaurants in London to hold three Michelin stars. Gordon Ramsay is considered among the topmost restaurateurs in the world, as Gordon is the only chef to have opened more than 16 restaurants, in different corners of the globe. While best known as a celebrity chef, Ramsay is also successful in a variety of other ventures outside of food and television. An author to several books, Gordon Ramsay's books have redefined the culinary norms around the world; including his autobiography, Roasting in Hell's Kitchen. In 2016, Ramsay launched his own independent next-generation production company, Studio Ramsay.

Also Read | MasterChef India’s New Promo Looks Interesting And Intimidating

Also Read | Celebrity Chef Gary Rhodes Dies At 59 With Wife By His Side

Gordon Ramsay’s television career

Gordon Ramsay graced the television industry with Boiling Point, which aired in 1998. Later, Gordon Ramsay appeared on several shows like Hell’s kitchen, MasterChef, MasterChef Jr., and The F-Word.

Also Read | MasterChef Winner Pankaj Bhadouria Posts Pic From Hospital, Says She Is Recovering