Jun Won, Famous Korean Restaurant In LA, Closes Its Doors Amid ‘harsh Economic Situation’

Recently one of the most well-known Korean restaurants in LA, Jun Won announced that they were shutting down. This announcement was made on Jun Won’s official Instagram handle. The Instagram post shared by the Jun Won restaurant revealed that they were shutting down due to a harsh economic environment.

In the caption, the owner also expressed gratitude towards those who extended support to them. As per reports, this restaurant has been in operation since the past 26 years. The post shared by the Korean restaurant appears to feature an image of the restaurant billboard.

Jun Won captioned the post as, “We are sad to announce that after 26 years of service we will be closing our doors at the end of this month due to the harsh economic situation. We had such an amazing run thanks to our loyal customers that have been dining with us since 1994. We wanted to extend our appreciation and gratitude for everyone that has supported us throughout these years and hope that our paths will cross in the future. Thank you”.

Several people showered their love on Jun Won’s Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. While some people said that they were sad, some shared their memories of the Jun Won restaurant. You can check out Jun Won’s Instagram post here:

You can check out some of the comments here:

Jun Won’s menu:

Jun Won was established in the year 1994. This restaurant was famous for dishes like the braised black cod and the seafood scallion pancake coupled with a seasonal banchan. You can check out Jun Won’s menu here.

Jun Won's owner on the COVID crisis:

The owner of Jun Won, Jeff Jun told a media portal that his money was ‘bleeding’. Stating the cause for shutting down, Jun said that they were not making enough money and did not expect the situation to change in the near future. Hence, they decided to shut down the restaurant.

Speaking about the COVID-19 crisis, Jeff Jun said that the restaurant was providing take-out even during the Coronavirus lockdown. However, he said that the sales of the restaurant were only a fraction of the total restaurant sales made by Jun Won before the crisis.

Further, he also said that the sales of the restaurant were declining every month. Speaking about outdoor dining, Jun said that the restaurant was allowed to operate the service. However, Jun said that it was extremely risky to have outdoor seating since his family had lost a lot of money already.

All images sourced from Jun Won's Instagram handle