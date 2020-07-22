Monsoon Fruits Quick Dessert Recipes You Can Make Easily At Home

With the monsoon at its peak, the variety of seasonal fruits available in the market is enormous. With the availability of monsoon fruits, one cannot only consume them the regular way but, also make different desserts with fresh fruits. Here we listed some cool and quick monsoon fruits desserts recipes that you must try this rainy season.

Quick Desserts To Make With Monsoon

Jamun Sorbet

Jamun Sorbet: Jamun which is commonly known as faux pistachier is one of the popular monsoon fruits in India. You can prepare a quick dessert with this seasonal fruit like Jamun sorbet. In order to make this dish, cook both jamun as per requirements with an equal portion of sugar in a saucepan for six-seven minutes. Then let the mixture cool down and blend it in a mixer. Now let this concoction chill in the freezer for some time. Add rock salt and your super-easy jamun sorbet is ready to be served.

Mango Shake Icecream

In order to make this lip-smacking monsoon recipe all you need to do is take two-three sliced mangoes in a mixer. Add one scoop of vanilla ice cream to it with half a cup of castor sugar. You can increase or decrease the sugar content based on your preference. Now add half a cup of milk and some cherries. Blend it well. Lastly, add ice and again blend for a few seconds. Add nuts and serve.

Cherry Cupcake

In a bowl add one cup of all-purpose flour, some salt, castor sugar as per your taste and strain the mixture and set it aside. In a different bowl add two spoons of cocoa powder, one egg and mix it well. Now add the previous prepared dry mix into this bowl and stir thoroughly, use a whisking tool if possible. Once the mixture reaches the desired consistency, pour in cupcake moulds halfway then add sliced cherries and again cover the mould with the cocoa mix. Bake for 20 minutes at 350-degree Celsius and your cherries cupcakes are ready.

