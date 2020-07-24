If You Knew 'Nihari' Was Desi Before Adnan Sami's Tweet, Take This Food Quiz & Prove It

The renowned Bollywood singer, Adnan Sami was recently making headlines after his 'Nihari' dish tweet on Twitter. One user tweeted to Sami, thanking him for promoting Pakistan's national dish. However, the Lift Karade singer set the record straight and wrote that Nihari originated from Lucknow. Thus, here's a fun cuisine quiz for all the foodies out there. Can you guess the origin of the below-mentioned cuisines?

Ummm... It belongs to Uttar Pradesh & was invented in Lucknow! So you have an Indian dish as Pakistan’s ‘National Dish’... Just like Urdu which also is originally from India... Etc etc! Carry on!😁 https://t.co/SmLJqMvdBU — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) July 21, 2020

Identify the origin of THESE famous cuisines

1) Petha is a soft translucent candy which is usually rectangular or cylindrical in shape. It is made of ash gourd vegetable and is associated with one of the most iconic historical monuments of India. Can you guess the origin of Petha?

Ghaziabad

Agra

Faridabad

Noida

2) Dal Baati Churma is made from various types of Dal (lentils) and Baati (hard wheat rolls). It has been one of the most famous Rajasthani cuisines for years and is said to be originated during Bappa Rawal's reign. Can you guess the origin of Dal Baati Churma?

Bhilwara

Chittorgarh

Pratapgarh

Mewar

3) According to several historic sources, Biryani's recipe is as old as the Mughal history of India. The word Biryani is derived from the word 'Birian' and originates from a middle eastern country. Can you guess its origin?

Turkey

Cyprus

Syria

Persia

4) Chicken Tikka is one of the most popular dishes in Punjabi cuisine. However, the dish doesn't have its origin in India but is originated from a city in Scotland. Can you guess which city did Chikka Tikka originated from?

Glasgow

Greenock

Lanark

Abington

5) Naan was brought to India during the Mughal era. However, it doesn't originate from India, but a country in the Middle East. Can you guess which country originated Naan?

Syria

Lebanon

Iraq

Iran

6) Rajma aka Kidney bean also hasn't been originated from India and is a staple in the diet of a country in North America. Can you identify Rajma's origin?

Canda

Cuba

Mexico

Jamaica

7) A staple in the Indian diet, Daal Bhat is made from lentils and rice. However, Daal Bhat also doesn't find its origin in India but is from a neighbouring country. Can you guess the country of its origin?

Pakistan

Nepal

Bhutan

Burma

8) Gulab Jamun is yet another dish which originates from a middle eastern country and was brought to India during the Mughal era. It's a sweet dish, often treated as a dessert in Indian cuisine. Can you guess which middles eastern country did Gulab Jamun originate from?

Lebanon

Persia

Iraq

Syria

9) While the majority of Indians link filter coffee to South India, it actually hasn't originated from India. The drink originates from a country in the middle east. Can you identify which country did filter coffee originate from?

Iran

Iraq

Yemen

Syria

10) One of the most favourite Indian snacks, Samosa also doesn't find its origin in India. Samosas were introduced to Indians by traders from Central Asia during the 14th century. Thus, can you guess the origin of one of India's favourite snacks?

Nepal

The Middle East

Portugal

Pakistan

Answers:

Agra Mewar Persia Glasgow Iran Mexico Nepal Persia Yemen The Middle East

(Image credit: Hemangi Saharan and Eat This Instagram)