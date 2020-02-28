Kadaknath Chicken: What Is This Breed Of Chicken Known For And Why Is It Making Headlines?

Kadaknath Chicken, also known as the Black chicken is one of the most delicious chicken full of rich and healthy components. This chicken is making headlines after reports claim that Kadaknath Chicken will be served at the upcoming 21st IIFA Awards in Indore. Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) has written a letter to the government officials to include this dish in the food served during the award function.

In the letter written to Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath as well as the Tourism Minister Surendra Singh Baghel, the KVK has requested for the inclusion of two dishes- Dal Paniye and Kadaknath Chicken in the menu. This a rarely found chicken species which is found only in certain parts of Jhabua district. The region is dominated by the tribal and received a GI only last year after the battle with Chhattisgarh.

Kadaknath Chicken

Kadaknath Chicken benefits

The chicken is a unique breed with black bones and to everyone’s surprise, with black eggs as well. Kadaknath Chicken is known to have health beneficial as well as medicinal properties as compared to other breeds of chicken. It has been reported by reputed news daily that the Kadaknath Chicken health benefits include that it has low cholesterol content and has about 25-27 per cent protein.

Despite being nutritious, this chicken has a very subtle taste. The initiative taken by KVK is to ensure that the Kadaknath Chicken breed becomes popular on an international level. The letter written by the KVK states that there are self-help groups working on the production of Kadaknath Chicken and providing the breed for IIFA food menu will generate employment opportunities.

