Chicken Korma Recipe: Try This Mouth-watering & Spicy Mughlai Recipe At Home

Chicken Korma is an Indian recipe but the speciality of Mughlai cuisine. Chicken Korma recipe is a spicy and authentic Mughlai curry dish prepared with pieces of boneless chicken, which is then cooked with almond sauce. The Chicken Korma recipe comprises of various Indian spices and seasoned with roasted almonds. So, to make this chicken korma recipe at home for any special occasion here are the easy steps-

Image courtesy: @chrisbaber

Also read | Mongolian Chicken Recipe: Try This Mouth-watering & Spicy Chinese Recipe At Home

Other details for the Chicken Korma recipe

Cuisine: Mughlai, Indian

Course: Lunch or Dinner

Preparation time:

Cooking time:

Total time:

Serving: 4

Image courtesy: @jon_the_food_don

Also read | Chicken Garlic Frankie Recipe That Is Perfect To Suit Your Food Cravings

Ingredients to prepare this Chicken Korma recipe:

400 gms chicken breasts, chopped in big pieces

1 tbsp ground almonds

1 tbsp lemon juice

½ tsp black pepper powder

1 tsp garlic paste

2-3 oil or clarified butter(Ghee)

1 medium-size onion, chopped finely

1/4 tsp turmeric (Haldi) powder

150 ml curd (Dahi)

2 green chillies

4 pods of cardamom

3 cloves

2 medium-size cinnamon sticks

1 bay leaf

½ tsp garam masala

1 tbsp chopped green coriander

½ tbsp roasted chopped almonds

Salt as per taste

Image courtesy: @lou.la.bellex

Also read | Five-minute Recipes You Can Prepare In A Jiffy: Chicken Quesadilla, Cheesecake, And More

Instructions to prepare this Chicken Korma recipe

Infuse the chicken pieces with lemon juice, a pinch of salt, black pepper and garlic paste. Apply the mixture thoroughly to the chicken pieces and keep it aside for half an hour.

Take a heavy bottom pan, and pour some oil or ghee whichever you prefer and let it heat. Once it is medium hot, add the finely chopped onions and then the turmeric powder.

Let the onions turn light golden and then take them in a plate and keep aside. Leave the oil behind for further use.

Make a fine paste of these fried onions, curd, almonds, and green chillies. After a fine paste is ready, pour this mixture on the marinated chicken pieces.

Now again reheat the oil in the pan on medium flame and add cloves, cardamom, and bay leaf to it. Stir them for 30 secs and then add the infused chicken along with the leftover paste.

Now leave the Chicken Korma to cook on low flame while stirring infrequently till it boils properly. Then cover the pan with a lid and let it cook till the chicken is cooked properly. The Chicken Korma recipe can enhance in taste if boiled properly.

Lastly, add some garam masala and salt as per taste to the chicken korma recipe and garnish with freshly chopped green coriander, roasted almonds and some cream.

Serve this Chicken Korma recipe with hot chapattis or rice.

Image courtesy: @foodies.lisa

Also read | Chicken Tagine With Couscous Recipe: Here's How To Make This Lebanese Dish At Home