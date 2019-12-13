Karela Fry Recipe: Learn How To Make This Scrumptious Dish

Crispy karela fry recipe is a delicious recipe that is known to be originated in the South. With bitter gourd, lemon and spices being the primary ingredients, frying the bitter gourd makes it less bitter and more yummy and crispy. Karela or bitter gourd is known to have many health benefits and should be incorporated in our meals. Karela fry tastes best with lemon and should be served with rice or chapati. Know how to make karela fry:

Ingredients for Karela fry recipe (2 Servings)

2 and 1/2 bitter gourd

3/4 tablespoon spicy chilli powder

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1/4 tablespoon cumin powder

1 tablespoon refined oil

1 lemon

salt as per requirements

3-4 coriander leaves

Steps to make crispy karela fry recipe

Step 1

Chop the bitter gourd in small round pieces. Make sure you take off the seeds from the bitter gourd. Add the bitter gourd pieces in the bowl and then squeeze the lemon, turmeric powder and salt in the bowl. Mix all the ingredients together well. Set aside the bowl for about 20 minutes

Step 2

Dehydrating the bitter gourd is very essential for karela fry. Now, take the bitter gourd and wash it under clean water. Squeeze the bitter gourd so that there is no water left behind. Keep aside the bowl.

Step 3

Take a medium-sized pan and add oil to the pan. Then add the bitter gourd pieces and salt to the pan. Saute it for about 3 minutes. Then cover the pan with a lid for some time. Make sure you stir occasionally so that the bitter gourd pieces don't burn

Step 4

Cook till the bitter gourd turns crispy and brown. You need to stir this karela fry recipe occasionally. Then add chilli powder and cumin powder to the mixture. Make sure you mix the ingredients well.

Step 5

Once the karela fry recipe is cooked properly, you can turn off the flame. Your karela fry recipe is now ready to be served. You can garnish the recipe according to your choice. You can even garnish with coriander leaves.

The best thing about karela fry recipe is that it is healthy and consumes less amount of oil. That makes karela fry recipe a unique dish. You can have it with various food items. The best thing is you can serve this karela fry recipe to kids and adults who do not like bitter gourd. They can also be served as snacks.

