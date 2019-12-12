Patra Recipe: Learn How To Make This Scrumptious Gujarati Snack

If you are looking to try a new Gujarati snack, then this recipe prepared out of colocasia leaves will make for the best choice. With colocasia leaves being one of the primary ingredients, this mouth-watering Gujarati snack will add a new experience to your taste buds. You can serve patra for various occasions like kitty parties, anniversaries or simply for your evening snack. Know how to make patra with the following ingredients and steps.

Ingredients to make Patra - (For 2 servings)

2/3 cup gram flour

1/4 teaspoon ginger paste and green chilli

1/4 teaspoon asafoetida, mustard seeds, red chilli powder, tamarind paste

1/4 teaspoon sesame seeds

1/3 teaspoon turmeric

1 and 1/4 tablespoon jaggery

refined oil, salt, water as required

4 medium-sized colocasia leaves

Steps to make Patra

Step 1

To prepare this Gujarati snack, grate the jaggery. Take another bowl and add gram flour, ginger-chili paste, turmeric, red chilli powder, asafoetida, grated jaggery, oil, and tamarind.

Step 2

Mix it together by adding water and salt, and make the mixture soft. Take the colocasia leaves and place them on a plain board. Get rid of the veins from the colocasia leaves.

Step 3

Next, apply the gram flour mixture on one of the colocasia leaves and place another leaf over it. Make sure that you evenly apply the mixture. This will avoid leaking of the gram flour mixture. Continue this procedure with the rest of colocasia leaves.

Step 4

Roll the colocasia leaves properly. Then steam the colocasia leaves in a steamer for about 20 minutes. Leave it for cooling and cut the Patra rolls in proper size.

Step 5

Heat oil in a pan. Make sure you turn to keep the flame medium. Add mustard seeds when the oil gets heated. Add asafoetida and sesame seeds and wait until they crackle. Noe gently add the patras to the oil. Saute for a couple of minutes. Serve the delicious patras with chutney of your choice. You can garnish these patras with coriander leaves.

The best thing about patra is it is steamed and fried, and takes up less oil. And that makes this Gujarati snack special. You can pair this colocasia leaves recipe with various chutneys. Patra will become your and your family's favourite after you've served it for your gathering. Your pockets will be flooded by their compliments. Hence, you should definitely try this recipe.

